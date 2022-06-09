Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 How to Pre-Order | Editions and Prices

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal reintroduced us to Task Force 141. Although there was not much to be seen on the gameplay front, the trailer was action packed. As soon as the trailer dropped, Modern Warfare 2 pre-ordering went live.

There are two editions of Modern Warfare 2 available to pre-order. The Cross-Gen Bundle is compatible with new generation and last generation consoles. Moreover, you will be granted early access to the Open Beta by placing a pre-order. The price has been raised from $60 to $69.99 for the standard edition of the game. Also, there is a Vault Edition which is priced at $109.99 and packed with some extra goodies.

As well as getting early access to the Open Beta, you will get the Red Team 141 Operator Pack with the Vault Edition. Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and Farah are the operators featured in this pack. If that was not enough, you will get access to the FJX Cinder. This is the first ever weapon vault and the Season 1 battle pass with 50 tier skips is thrown in there, too. The Vault Edition will also get you The Ghost Legacy Pack with 12 Ghost operator skins and 10 blueprints to show off in Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone.

How to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Whichever edition you decide to pre-order, you will have to head over to the Call of Duty website in order to do so. All you have to do is select your platform and you will be greeted with a page where you can choose to pre-order the Cross-Gen Bundle or Vault Edition. Fill in your details and complete the pre-order and you will be ready for the release on October 28.

At the time of writing, it is unknown when the Open Beta will take place and how much of the new maps, modes, and gunsmith we will be able to try out. However, we will be sure to give an update with everything you need to know about the beta when Activision announce more details.