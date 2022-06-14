Minecraft has been introducing new features for quite some time, and it seems nothing is too much of a stretch for the creative sandbox. Allay is one of the newest features in the game and is able to help the player out. Just when did Allay first appear, though, and how do you get an Allay to help you and your friends out while you are playing through the game?

When Did Minecraft Allay Come Out?

Allay came out in the Summer of 2022 when The Wilds update officially launched. Since then, players could use Allay in their game to help players collect blocks. Before you can use Allay though, you will need to find them in the game. Like other mobs, they can be multiplied, albeit by strange means.

The Allay mob also has special rules surrounding it, such as not being able to be killed by the player and being able to revive if carrying a Totem of Undying. This mob also will dance when around music, and getting Allay to dance is a crucial part of breeding them.

What Does Minecraft Allay do?

Allay is able to bring blocks to you or deliver them to another location. The Allay will collect the same type of item that you give it and will follow you around. It can collect items that are up to 32 blocks away and will follow you for double that amount. An Allay can hold 64 of the same type of item, so having multiple Allay will help you gather items much faster than before.

In addition, the Allay will follow the last player to give it an item, so it’s easy to switch off when playing a multiplayer session. Outside of building special machines using Redstone, the Allay is the only way for players to collect items in the game automatically. Like most mobs, Allay can take damage, so you will need to be careful with them when playing in survival mode.

They also aren’t too difficult to find, as they spawn around Pillagers, a common enemy type to run into in Minecraft.

Should I find Allay in Minecraft?

Yes, Allay is a mob that you should collect as soon as possible. It can help buffer the number of building materials you have and make survival mode much easier. Once you can play music and find amethyst, they are easy to breed, so making a small army of gathers is plausible and easy to do.

The fact that you can also switch off what player Allay are following by just giving them a new block is also easy. If you aren’t into Redstone constructions, then Allay are the best way to constantly gather resources in the game.

