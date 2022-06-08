Fortnite: Chapter 3 Season 3 – Where To Find Ballers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has reintroduced a classic vehicle called the Baller. They’re essentially giant hamster balls that players can enter making them impervious to damage while they explore the new additions to the map. Each Baller features a grappling hook that players can use to swing from one spot to the next but limit players because they can’t actually deal any damage while inside.

Because of their reintroduction with the season change, players all over are rushing to find where Ballers spawn at the start of each match. Unlike in their original run in Fortnite, there are only a small handful of spawn points for Ballers but if you know where to look, grabbing them should be no trouble at all.

More Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Guides:

Where to Find Exotic Weapons | How to Interact with Sunbird, Moon Hawk & Rustler | All Vaulted & Unvaulted Weapons

Fortnite: Baller Locations

Ballers will spawn in three different places in the new Rave Cave point of interest on the northwest side of the map. It’s extremely easy to see from the Battle Bus because of the giant pink bear head at the very top of the mountain that Rave Cave is underneath. In addition to the bear head, you should be able to see a roller coaster track winding its way all around the area.

If you’re looking for a Baller, the simple advice is to follow the track, and, eventually, you’ll find some waiting to be taken. That advice doesn’t always work, however, as they can be snagged pretty quickly at the start of the match if you’re not careful. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where they spawn.

East Location

The location that’s the farthest east is the easiest spot and also drop to immediately from the Battle Bus. There are a few ballers to snag right next to the roller track out in the open. If you’re looking to get inside a Baller quickly, this is the spot to prioritize.

Pink Head Location

The location that might be the most popular is inside the giant pink head that’s at the peak of the mountain above the Rave Cave. Because it’s so high up, players will likely drop to it first in order to get on the ground quickly, so if you’re looking to get a Baller from it, be wary of other players who might be dropping alongside you. If you’re in a pinch and need a quick exit, just pop into a Baller and dip out of one of the many openings in the head.

Rave Cave Location

The third Baller location is at the base of the mountain, right where the southern opening to the Rave Cave is. Here, you’ll find a pair of Ballers free for the taking but be warned that it could be the site for a lot of foot traffic of players looking to get into the cave for the bountiful loot that’s hidden there.