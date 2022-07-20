12 Best PS4 Viking Games That Are Too Addicting To Put Down

Vikings! They’re a key part of our worlds’ history (whether some like it or not!) and when it comes to the world of video games, they’ve come in all gaming shapes and sizes. Let’s show you some of them, ok?

#12 Civilization VI

We were going to put this game higher on the list, because after all…it’s Civ, but then we saw some reviews on things and realized that the only reason there are Vikings in this game is because of a “DLC Scenario” pack…that only gives you one scenario with these Vikings…and then doesn’t let you play them in the main game. That’s…not exactly what Vikings fans want…at all…period.

Granted, if you want to just get Civilization VI as a whole, you’re going to have a wonderful time as you delve deep into the revamped series with new ways to play, new visuals, and so on.

But if you’re here for the Vikings…well…you probably should just move on…

#11 Northgard

Northgard in many ways is an embodiment of what it was like to be a Viking. Because in this game, you are a set of Vikings who have been at sea for years trying to find a new home. And finally, you come across the land of Northgard. You feel that this is the place you were destined to be, until you start making your home and realize there is a LOT more here than you thought there was.

Now, you must battle the elements, wild beasts, undead monsters, and more in order to make this truly your home, and it won’t be easy…not at all.

Plus, there’s a new story mode that was added to flesh out the world and the characters that live in it even more!

#10 Volgarr The Viking

There was a time in the 2D pixel-art era of games when titles were seriously meant to be the toughest around. Just truly apologetic in a way that even Dark Souls would admit was tougher than them (and that’s saying something). And that’s why we’re talking about Volgarr The Viking.

Because this game is a retro tribute to all of those games that came before. You’ll be a Viking on a quest and you’ll have to traverse brutal landscapes and kill all sorts of monsters before they kill you first. There are seven worlds and over 30 maps for you to partake in, with over 40 kinds of enemies and traps to battle.

Whether you survive them or not depends on how good you are, or aren’t.

#9 Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard aims to be a slightly different kind of Viking game. Because instead of building up a colony, you’re trying to defend it. The game comes in two cycles, day and night. In the day, you and your partners (this is a co-op game if you couldn’t tell) will have to venture out into the world in order to gather up resources so you can protect your home.

Then, at night, the monsters and terrors will arrive, and it’ll be up to you to stop them so you can prevent the literal end of the world via Ragnarok!

So work together, and do all you can to fight back evil for the sake of your village and the world!

#8 Jotun

Life and death are very important things in the Viking culture, and Jotun shows that with its unique story. You are the Viking warrior Thora, who has died without glory. To enter the next true life in Valhalla, you must go across the dangerous land and find the mighty Jotun! Elementals that will test you in a variety of ways.

Only by defeating these creatures with your two-handed axe and special abilities handed to you by the gods can you defeat them and prove your worth. You’ll go through all the nine realms in order to find the Jotun, but only you will be able to know if you can defeat them all and take your true place amongst your Viking kin.

#7 Mount & Blade Warband

Mount & Blade Warband is another game that you can enjoy on its own and have a wonderful time. As it’s a game of swords and kingdoms and has you raising up an army and fighting others in intense combat.

But, there are also a couple of DLC and update packs surrounding Vikings. So much so that they give you unique scenarios that’ll allow you to live out forms of Viking history. Including going to lands the Vikings would conquer, working with the Gods themselves, and more!

Oh, and you get a dog companion in their DLC, that’s pretty worth it right there!

#6 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

A common misconception about Vikings is that they were emotionless monsters. Everyone has emotions, even Vikings. And Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a perfect example of that. Because in this game, you play as the Viking Senua, who has just lost her lover and must descend into the afterlife to try and get his soul back.

What comes for is a masterclass in trying to show what pain and grief can due to a person after a major loss. And while you do fight monsters, the real monsters are the ones inside Senua’s mind driving her forward.

Will you be able to help Senua get to the end of her journey? Or will you and her succumb to the pain and anguish of the mind? Jump in and find out.

#5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has touched upon many different aspects of history. But now, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets you be a Viking in a time of great turmoil and tells you to go and build up your people’s next great kingdom.

As one of these Vikings, you’ll go across a war-torn England and do everything you can for your people. Including doing mighty sieges and raids, engage in massive scales of combat, and more. And because you’re a Viking, you can be as brutal as you want, including dual-wielding weapons so you can truly dismember all that comes your way!

So go forth and fight, go forth and build up your Viking homestead, and prove to all that stand in your way that these…are…VIKINGS!!

…oh, bad use of reference? Whatever!

#4 For Honor

Studiers of Vikings know that the Viking race wasn’t just about conquest (though that did drive them), it was about proving their mettle against everyone else who came into their crosshairs. To that end, For Honor is a game that’ll help you prove that Vikings are better than anyone else in history…by putting you up against hordes of Knights and Samurai.

Yeah, For Honor offers you three favorite warrior races of history, and tells you to pick a side and go to war in their name. no pressure, right? You’ll pick from a variety of classes and then team up with others in intense skirmishes that affect the overall nature of the game.

So be the Viking you want to be and then prove why you’re the best in history.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Ok look, the Dragonborn in this game look like Vikings, and other characters in this game are basically Vikings, and you can fight brutally like a Viking…so it’s a Viking game, ok?

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is easily one of the best games ever made, and any excuse you can make to go and play it is going to be worth it. You’ll play as the Dragonborn who must go across the land to fight off evil, but the game is so much deeper than that. Do an infinite number of sidequests, be the character you want to be, and see this vast land of Skyrim however you want.

Seriously, it’s Skyrim, what more do you really need to know about this game?

#2 The Banner Saga

Many Viking stories are meant to be sagas, and The Banner Saga is arguably the ultimate “pure Viking game”, because this is about you and your Viking kin going across a brutal land full of dangers in order to make a new life for yourself.

Beautifully rendered in 2D, you’ll have a long journey ahead of you, and each of your choices matter in terms of how you fight, who you fight with, how you grow your group, and who dies along the way. The Banner Saga is very much meant to make you FEEL everything as it happens. So press forward brave warrior, and no matter what happens, honor those next to you, and those who have passed on in your quest for a home.

#1 God of War

Those of you who know the lore of God of War knows that this wouldn’t be on this list if it ended at the PS2/PS3 era. Because Kratos was very much a character rooted in Greek Mythology, not Norse/Viking. And yet, with the PS4 soft reboot, Kratos got a new mythology to be a part of…and it’s really cool.

In fact, while the PS4 God of War dipped its toes into Norse mythology in a fun way, the second game in this line, God of War Raganrok is coming out this year, and as a result, there’s going to be even more epic Viking/Norse action for Kratos to handle.

Oh, and Kratos now wields an axe, which proves he’s fully embraced his inner Viking, you’re welcome.