Salt and Sanctuary: How to Beat The Coveted

Salt and Sanctuary is brimming with bosses, but The Coveted is an especially tough one. Fear not we'll help you dull that ax for good.

Salt and Sanctuary is utterly brimming with the kind of bosses that make you want to break your controller in frustration. While, there are many formidable foes to be fought in the souls-like metroidvania hybrid, few test players’ mettle so hard as this hunk of metal does. Worried you’re not sharp enough to win? Put those fears to rest because we’ll help you do the same to The Coveted.

How to Defeat The Coveted in Salt and Sanctuary

When you approach The Coveted in Salt and Sanctuary, it doesn’t even look like a boss until you get the stylistic zoom and boss introduction. Though the fact that you’re seemingly fighting an ax is initially puzzling, when a withered specter suddenly shows up to take hold of the weapon, the fight suddenly makes a little more sense.

Surprisingly, though, you really are fighting the cursed weapon. To land damage on The Coveted, you need to strike the ax itself rather than the spirit who clutches it. What complicates matters is that as the fight continues, another spirit who seemingly covets the weapon shows up. Luckily the ghosts both follow the same attack patterns, even if the attacks change based on whether they’re holding the ax or not.

The primary ax attacks you’re going to need to watch out for are a standard ax swing, a repeated ax swinging attack that goes across the screen, and another where the ax is thrown at you. For the first, simply roll through or block depending on your preference. However, you’re definitely going to want to dodge for the second one. As for the third, it spells good news for you as you can strike the weapon to your heart’s content so long as you dodge the attack.

With that in mind, get clear when a spirit grabs it because you’ll be struck with damage when they wrench the weapon free. As for the spirit attacks, there is a standard energy blast and a more extended version of that same move which sees multiple spirit energy blasts coming at you in tandem. Again, easy to dodge, roll away from, or through.

The challenge of this Salt and Sanctuary fight lies in multitasking and knowing when to grab your hits. Keep an eye on both while following our strategy, and you’re sure to find success soon enough.