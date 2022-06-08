Diablo Immortal: How To Increase Combat Rating

Leveling up the Helliquary gives you an instant boost to your Combat Rating.

There’s a stat most early Diablo Immortal players won’t even notice — but experienced loot gamers will understand instantly. Associated with each piece of gear you collect as you level up is a number. That number is your Combat Rating. And it really only becomes important if you’re planning on spending a lot of time in Diablo Immortal. The earliest point you’ll even notice the Combat Rating is after unlocking Helliquary Raids. Each raid has a recommended Combat Rating. You’ll also earn Hilts through the Codex by increasing your Combat Rating — something you might have no idea how to do. To help you wrap your head around this complicated system, here’s how to actually increase your Combat Rating.

What Is Combat Rating?

Combat Rating is the cumulative score of all the equipment you have equipped on your adventurer. Every piece of gear has a score. This score is the general “level” of the item — the higher the score, the better the gear is. Equip gear with higher score, and you’ll increase your overall Combat Rating.

Your Combat Rating determines how effective your adventurer is in combat. Certain activities have a recommended combat rating: the Helliquary and Challenge Rifts both have a recommended Combat Rating you’ll want to reach — raids, dungeons, and all endgame post-Level 60 content has Combat Rating requirements.

There are two types of Combat Rating: PVE and PVP. These are weighted differently but are increased the same way.

Get better gear to increase your combat rating. Sounds simple, right? There’s more to it.

How To Increase Combat Rating

To increase Combat Rating, there are a handful of basic steps you need to know.

Equip high level equipment & legendary equipment.

& legendary equipment. Upgrade equipment at the Blacksmith.

at the Blacksmith. Socket gems into equipment and upgrade gems through the Jeweler.

into equipment and upgrade gems through the Jeweler. Upgrade the Helliquary by refining Scoria earned through Helliquary Raids.

As you level up, you’ll get better equipment from random enemy drops — until you reach Level 60. Once you reach Max Level, getting better loot will become much more difficult and will only happen rarely. After reaching the level cap, the best way to increase combat rating is through Legendary Gems. You can upgrade Legendary Gems and socket them into Legendary Gear to slightly increase Combat Rating.

Upgrading the Helliquary — accessible in the main menu after a certain point in the story — will also give you a large boost in Combat Rating. Each upgrade costs Scoria, which is a currency you can earn by completing raids.

And Legendary Gems are only effectively farmed through Elder Rifts. To get Legendary Gems, you’ll need to purchase Legendary Crests — one can be purchased using Hilts from the Hilt Trader per month, or you can buy an unlimited amount through the Shop for 160 Eternal Orbs or about $3 each.

Increasing your Combat Rating is the eternal endgame grind of Diablo Immortal. If you think you can handle it, give it your best shot adventurer. It could cost a whole lot if you’re not careful.