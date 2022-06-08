Diablo Immortal: How To Earn Hilts & Why You’ll Want Them | Hilt Trader Guide

Hilts are one of many in-game currencies you’ll earn in Diablo Immortal — and you’ll want to spend those hilts. They’re basically required if you want to efficiently earn XP and reach the endgame. Think of hilts as a currency for F2P players that don’t want to purchase Eternal Orbs or Platinum, but still want to acquire Legendary Crests and other useful items that are normally locked behind the paywall in the Shop. Hilts can be farmed daily and give you big rewards without costing IRL cash. If you’re hungry for Legendary gear farming, Hilts might be your only recourse. Here’s how to earn them and how to use them.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

How To Earn Hilts

Hilts are primarily earned through Codex activities — tap the book icon above your quests on the HUD to open the codex. From here, you can browse your daily, weekly, and monthly activities. Here’s a quick overview of everything that will reward you with Hilts.

F2P Battle Pass Progression

Conquest Progression

Achievement Rewards

Most Hilts are one-time rewards and cannot be easily farmed once you’ve completed the story. You’ll earn lots (and lots) of Hilts as you progress through the campaign, leveling up, earning loot, and completing objectives. To earn more Hilts, go back and complete achievements on maps by clearing out enemies and defeating world bosses. Complete the Bestiaries and check the exploration achievements — all of these award Hilts.

Where To Find The Hilts Trader & What To Buy

The Hilt Trader is located in the northeast of Westmarch, at the Immortal Overlook. He is standing behind the Hall of Ascension portal. The Hilt Trader sells rare items that you can only purchase with Hilts.

What To Buy?:

Save your Hilts and only purchase what you really want. You can only buy 1 Legendary Crest PER MONTH — buy these when you can, they’re much more worthwhile than the Rare Crests, and you should (hopefully) be able to easily earn the 1200 Hilts required per month. Wait until after Level 60 before buying the crest. There’s no reason to buy any Legendary Crests / Gems until after you’ve reached the endgame.

The one Legendary Gem you can purchase here is also worth it after you’ve hit the level cap. Increases Combat Rating and generally gives you useful bonuses to finding gear. Rare Crests are only really worth purchasing if you want to grind through Elder Rifts on the way to Level 60. Rare Crests are essentially pointless in the endgame — you won’t find gear that increases your Combat Rating much if you’re only grabbing rare tier equipment.

If you’re a F2P player, the Hilt Trader is a godsend — and he’s very, very easy to miss. Now you know where to find him, and what you’ll (probably) want to buy. It’s all up to you to decide how you use those valuable Hilts.