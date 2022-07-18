10 Best Cooperative Zombie PS4 Games To Sink Your Teeth Into

When the zombie apocalypse happens (come on, you know it’ll come), you will all have a choice to make. You either try and brave it on your own, or you team up with others to survive. If you are in the latter camp, and want to get some ‘early practice’ for it. You’ll want to try out these games.

#10 Resident Evil 5

We’re starting off with one of the…lesser Resident Evil titles. Don’t worry, we’ll show you the better ones later.

In Resident Evil 5, Chris Redfield is called in to assess a situation in Africa. You and your co-op partner must survive the outbreak that is going on there and see what really has happened and how it ties into events of the past.

Again, it’s not the best Resident Evil game, but maybe like the others it’ll get a remake soon and just…be remade in full. Just saying.

#9 7 Days To Die

Believe it or not, 7 Days To Die is a game that not only has a very vast world for you to partake in, but you can play with potentially millions of players. Not all of them will be on your side, but that too is a mark of the zombie apocalypse.

In the game, you’ll be dropped into a world that was indeed wrecked by a zombie virus, and now your goal is simple: survive by any means you can. You’ll need to get supplies, make shelter, craft weapons to fight back, and explore all that’s around you so that you know what’s coming.

The game is big and deep, so you can play with your friends for some time and never run out of things to do.

#8 Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood came from part of the team who made the Left 4 Dead series. Sadly, it’s not exactly the best of titles (unlike the ones they made before) and the price is going to be a bit much in the eyes of some given the content provided. However, if you are up for the challenge, it does offer some.

In the game, the world is being besieged by a race of mutants known as the Ridden. With humanity on the brink, you’ll need to team up with three other people to start a fight that’ll lead you into the very heart of the Ridden’s realm, and only when you destroy them all will there be hope for the human race.

Can you work together long enough to survive and win? Or die trying?

#7 Resident Evil Revelations Series

Resident Evil is very much getting a rebirth of sorts in the gaming world. The last two mainline titles in Biohazard and Village have returned the series to its OG form. And with the remakes of RE2, RE3 and now RE4, gamers are getting to experience the very best of what this franchise has had to offer.

But if you want even more from it, you’ll need to get the Resident Evil Revelations Series. These games serve as standalone titles while also filling in some of the storylines for other games. You’ll play as familiar and new faces and have to take on the zombie threats in very atmospheric places that’ll test your skills.

With a co-op partner though, the game might just be easier…or it might just make you an easier target…

#6 Zombie Army 4 Dead War

What happens when you take WWII and threw in zombies as the main storyline? No, you don’t get Call of Duty (not yet anyway), you get the Zombie Army series. These games take you to a world where the Axis Powers were able to use the occult to raise up a zombie army, and it’s the Survivor Brigade that aims to put them down.

Zombie Army 4 Dead War is the latest in that run, and it give you control of the Survivor Brigade as the dead rise again and you must put them down once and for all.

Or you know, until the next game comes out, whatever comes first. Are you ready to stare down the most cursed of evils in order to save the world?

#5 Killing Floor 2

If you’re looking for a game that offers you even MORE co-op experiences, then you need only look at Killing Floor 2. This over-the-top co-op shooter will place you in the role of a team that is sent to Europe in order to stop the Zed invasion. You’ll get to team with up to five other people in order to try and push the Zeds back, all the while getting to revel in the gore that you can create with your menagerie of weapons.

Then, you can jump into the multiplayer and either mow down MORE Zed, or, become the Zed yourself and see what it’s like to be the monster. What side will you pick? And will you be able to stop the invasion?

Jump in and find out!

#4 World War Z Aftermath

World War Z Aftermath takes place in the world of the books/movie and gives you the ultimate (and ultimately terrifying) job of trying to save the world from the zombie swarm that continues to rage across the world.

Through these new stories you’ll get to go to places like Rome to try and take back Vatican City, or, you can go to the cold fronts of Russia to try and save the nation from the oncoming swarm.

But wait, there’s more! Because in the multiplayer modes you and others can face a Horde mode like no other as you’ll take on literally endless waves of zombies in Horde Mode XL.

So pick your class and go to war against the zombie threat in World War Z Aftermath!

#3 Dead Island

There are a few places that people would really not want to be caught in when the zombie apocalypse comes. And one of them is an island because you’d basically be trapped with all the zombies.

Enter… Dead Island! A game that perfectly encapsulates that fear and rather spectacular fashion. You go on vacation to the island of Banoi, but wake up one day to find out that the entire island is covered in zombies! Now, you and your co-op partner must smash your way through the zombie hordes in order to figure out what happened on the island, and get off it.

It won’t be easy, but let’s be frank here, who wants easy in a zombie apocalypse?

#2 Dying Light 2

In Dying Light 2, there’s a lot going on, and you (and your potential partner) are going to be stuck right in the middle of it.

You yourself are on a mission, but as you enter a city to complete it, you have to go from person to person and spot to spot completing tasks for them in order to progress. And as you do that, the city will change around you, proving that your consequences matter.

Plus, you yourself are infected and have to be careful to not stay out too long at night else turn into one of them. Will you be able to complete what you need to do and change the city for the better? Will you be able…to stay human?

#1 Call of Duty Zombies

We have no doubt that when they first thought of the Call of Duty Zombies mode they were just trying to have fun and spice things up a bit. But then, it turned into something that EVERYONE wanted in every single game, and they wanted each version to be better than the last.

That hasn’t always happened of course, but gamers have still piled on to this mode and so you can expect every version of the title to have a mode like this until the wheels fall off.

Some are just standard “fight zombies” modes, others have story and unique characters to really make it stand out. If you play the franchise you know which are the best and which…aren’t. So be sure to check which zombie modes are in each title so you don’t waste money by getting a bad one.