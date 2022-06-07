Diablo Immortal: Ancient Nightmare Event Guide

Events in Diablo Immortal are a great chance for players to test their skills on a big monster and also net some quality high-tier loot. Each event is different and runs on a different schedule so getting them all down can be a little tricky. That said, anyone who’s willing to put the time into completing events will be rewarded with great loot and a lot of experience.

The Ancient Nightmare event is one that’s pretty straightforward to complete, so plenty of players are flocking to it and the Ancient Nightmare boss fight. Take a look below to learn how to take on the demon and snag some quality items and experience points.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Ancient Nightmare Event Guide

The Ancient Nightmare event in Diablo Immortal runs every two hours from 8 a.m. to midnight relative to the server’s time zone. The basics of the event are that a giant monster is roaming the Misty Valley and that players need to take out its shields in order to fight the Ancient Nightmare properly. To take down the shields, you can either activate the alters scattered across the valley which takes a decent amount of time each to activate making them an impractical solution or you can use an item called the Zakarum Sigil to activate the alters. The unfortunate thing is that the Zakarum Sigil isn’t easily obtained as it requires the player to track down and defeat Lord Martanos, a boss found to the west of the Frozen Decent waypoint.

To get the sigil, head to the Lord’s grave west of the waypoint and interact with it. This will spawn Lord Martanos as a boss who, upon defeat, will drop one Zakarum Sigil. Martanos can be fought once every 30-minutes, so if you’ve got the time, it’s worth farming a few sigils before going back to take on the Ancient Nightmare.

With a few Zakarum Sigils in hand, head back to the Misty Valley and start taking on the Ancient Nightmare once it spawns. Use the sigils on the alters to take down the boss’ shields and then unleash as much damage upon it as possible. You’re guaranteed to get some nice loot for taking the Ancient Nightmare down, so make sure to pick that up once the fight is over.