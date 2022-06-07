Fortnite: How to Interact with Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler and Complete the Challenge

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 is here and a huge party has kicked off on the island. There is a range of new content to explore such as a new biome, new weapons, and much more. Also, the fan-favorite Ballers have returned, allowing you to grapple around the map again. As always, a new Fortnite season means that a new set of weekly challenges have arrived. Successfully completing weekly challenges will grant you some of that all-important XP towards your battle pass. One of the first batch of challenges tasks you with interacting with Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler in a single match. As soon as you learn where to look, you will have the challenge ticked off your list in no time.

On the surface, the challenge may seem rather confusing. It suggests that you have a choice of three NPCs that you can locate and you only need to interact with two of them. However, Sunbird or Moon Hawk is actually the name of one NPC, so you are only finding the two that are listed.

Hunting down Rustler and Sunbird or Moon Hawk and completing the Fortnite challenge

It is recommended that you find Rustler first because you should find a vehicle or an animal to ride near her location. This will help you to quickly get to the next NPC as you need to interact with both in the same match. You will find Rustler patrolling around the East of Shifty Shafts. All you have to do is interact with her and you are ready to move on to the next part of the mission.

Travelling all the way to the temple that is situated to the north east of The Daily Bugle is where you will find the Sunbird or Moon Hawk NPC. Once again, you must interact with the NPC in order to complete the challenge. For your efforts, you will earn 15,000 XP.