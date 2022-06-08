Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete All Mission 4 Optional Objectives

While each mission in Sniper Elite 5 comes with the main objective to complete, each one also comes with several Optional Objectives. These side missions can provide you with rewards and are tied to the “No Stone Unturned” achievement, which you unlock upon completing all of them. This guide will show players how to complete the optional objectives for Mission 4: War Facility in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 4 Optional Objectives In Sniper Elite 5

There are 2 Optional Objectives that you can complete in Mission 4, both of which task the player with destroying two of the factories at the War Facility in order to slow down the production of Operation Kraken. You can find both of these buildings that you want to destroy marked on the map pictured down below.

Destroy Pump Station Generator

Found to the north of the level near the scrapyard is a Pumping Station which need to destroy the genrator of. To do this, there are two options. You can use a satchel charge to destroy the genrator directly as shown in the first of the trio set of images down below. If you want to save that satchel for future use or you can find two pressure valves that you can inteact with to destroy the generator.

Once you either turn both pressure valves or the satchel goes off, the generator will be destroyed and you will have completed this first Optional Objective.

Destroy The Steelworks

The Steelworks is the factory found in the center of the map. The steelworks can be destroyed by dropping equipment being held up by the ceiling onto it. In order to do this, you will need to gain access to the crane control room, which you can do by either using another satchel to blow open the door or by looking the keys off of a scientist found on the first floor of the factory, pictured in the left image below. Whichever way you go about getting into this area, hit the button shown below in the right picture to start a cutscene that sees the equipment fall and destroy the Steelworks. This will complete the Optional Objective.

