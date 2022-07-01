20 Best Relaxing Casual Nintendo Switch Games To Play In 2022

We’ve sure become a busy lot. From school, to work, to social media, it feels like everything’s hungry for a chunk of our time. While some things are unavoidable (that essay won’t write itself!) it’s still important to get some mental downtime. These Nintendo Switch games are perfect for casual play sessions in between other activities. Please note all release dates are relative to the Switch.

#20 Firewatch

Publisher: Campo Santo

Developer: Campo Santo, Panic

Release Date: December 2018

This quiet, emotional roller-coaster takes place in Wyoming’s mountains. It’s a mystery game that puts you in the shoes of Henry, a down on his luck forest ranger apprentice who just needs an escape. Naturally, you’ll be entrusted with preserving the wildlife and get lots of spelunking opportunities. But Henry gets a little more than he bargained for when something odd lures him away from his lookout post. Firewatch released during something of a narrative-game boom. Life is Strange, Journey, and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture all preceded it, which put Firewatch in a somewhat precarious position; ultimately, Campo Santo’s gripping choice-driven dialogue and striking visuals helped it stand out from the walking-sim pack. Check out our Before You Buy if you’re still on the fence.

#19 Stardew Valley

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Developer: ConcernedApe

Release Date: October 2017

An indie phenomenon inspired by the likes of Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley is a cozy farming sim with endless charm. It’s also unmistakable proof that player interest drifts far beyond the realms of Fortnite, PUBG and Counter Strike (no shade intended). Stardew Valley initially launched as a PC exclusive, inviting players to cultivate overrun pastures, level up their virtual fishing skills, customize their homes, and even get hitched. The game’s popularity is more remarkable when we bear in mind it was created by a solo developer. Just last month, Stardew Valley surpassed 20 million sales, an impressive achievement that places it just shy of the top 50 best-selling video games of all time.

#18 A Short Hike

Publisher: Adam Robinson-Yu

Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu

Release Date: August 2020

Classifying games into different categories is mostly a simple process. The presence of fighting indicates an action game; blocked passages and hidden keys indicate a puzzle game. But there’s an unofficial, newly minted subgenre which has steadily gained traction over the past few years—wholesome games—and this is where A Short Hike exists. A Short Hike is a compact, joyous coming of age adventure that follows the story of Claire, an anthropomorphic bird. As Claire explores Hawk Peak Provincial Park, she meets assorted characters, collects trinkets, and braves the wintry weather in a quest to reach the mountain summit.

#17 Minecraft

Publisher: Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Mojang Studios

Release Date: June 2018

Every excavation enthusiast’s dream comes true in the form of Minecraft, a sandbox experience that needs no introduction. Minecraft lets players build almost anything. From houses to cities to space stations, the possibilities are damn well endless. There are several modes including creative, adventure, and survival, the last of which makes hunting down resources to last through the night especially important. Although Minecraft released over a decade ago, its popularity remains widespread to this day. Players remain dedicated to finding the best seeds and making weird mods. It’s safe to deduce the the regular updates might have something to do with that. The only question now is, will the movie be any good?

#16 SnowRunner

Publisher: Focus Interactive

Developer: Saber Entertainment

Release Date: May 2021

There’s nothing quite like tearing down dirt roads in an oversized truck. Saber Interactive is aware of this, and that’s why it went ahead and unleashed a sequel to MudRunner. Sure, SnowRunner ticks a lot of the same boxes. At its core, it’s an off-road automobile simulator where you plough through extreme terrain. But this time around, Saber has updated gameplay with contracts and a much heavier emphasis on snow physics, as well a stream of new open-world maps post-release. And that’s without mentioning significant improvements in the graphics department.

#15 House Flipper

Publisher: Frozen District PlayWay S.A.

Developer: Empyrean

Release Date: May 2018

If you’ve ever secretly harbored a desire to fix messy, derelict homes, you could always audition for Hoarders…but for those of you who don’t care for television fame, or simply feel like smashing things, there’s House Flipper. In this design sim, your role is pretty self explanatory: renovate, renovate, renovate. Each house presents an opportunity to clean rooms, knock down walls, paint interiors, and refurnish until the property looks good as new. Aside from the therapeutic benefits of tidying up, profiting from your handiwork come sale time is another incentive to do a thorough job.

#14 Abzû

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Giant Squid Studios

Release Date: November 2018

One gaze at Abzû‘s beautiful underwater universe is all you need to realize this game speaks not through words, but art. If the stylized visuals seem familiar, it’s because Abzû’s art director was also involved with Journey. The main objective in Abzû is exploration. As you progress, interacting with marine life, swiping collectibles and solving puzzles along the way, you discover what secrets lie below the waves. Check out our Before You Buy for a more in-depth look.

#13 Donut County

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Ben Esposito

Release Date: December 2018

A mysterious hole appears and starts swallowing everything in sight. The good news? You’re the one controlling the hole. The bad news? Well, the entire world could disappear if the hole keeps getting bigger. Donut County takes place across several levels through which you progress by gulping down objects and stealing trash. Also, it turns out there’s a broader conspiracy at play: adorable raccoons are in fact responsible for everything and it’s their remote controlled devices which have set the holes to infinitely devour.

# 12 What Remains of Edith Finch

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Giant Sparrow

Release Date: July 2019

Imagine living in a mansion with half the rooms mysteriously sealed off. Then imagine each of your family members meeting an untimely demise, leaving you as the sole living heir of your brood. Most people would flee to avoid what undoubtedly seems to be a curse. But not Edith Finch. In What Remains of Edith Finch, you get to see the world through Edith’s eyes, returning to the place where it all began, and flip through the pages of unfortunate family history. Check out our Impressions piece for more detailed insights.

#11 Gone Home

Publisher: Fullbright, Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Fullbright

Release Date: September 2018

Another first-person narrative mystery unfolds in Fullbright’s Gone Home. This is an exploration game that prioritizes a slow, steady examination of seemingly mundane clues left behind in an ordinary house. Naturally, there’s more than meets the eye. Discarded notes and letters hint at a carefully guarded secret—which can only be unveiled if you persist till the end. Go read our review if you’d like a spoiler free deep dive.

#10 Gris

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Nomada Studio

Release Date: December 2018

Gris is a game where art, beauty and sorrow collide in a young girl. Her dress acts as a metaphor, not only showcasing her pain, but granting her new abilities with which to maneuver across magical platforms to an unknown destination. A beautifully, bittersweet soundtrack courtesy of Berlinist packs a powerful emotional punch as you play. Nomada Studio evidently struck gold with Gris, which in 2020 tipped over one million in sales.

#9 Katamari Damacy Reroll

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Monkeycraft Co. Ltd.

Release Date: December 2018

For enjoyers of weird (but wonderful) puzzle games, there’s Katamari Damacy Reroll, an HD remake of the 2004 title. You control the Prince, whose job involves steering a giant, adhesive ball around multiple areas to pick up objects. The reason? the King of All Cosmos (his highly eccentric father) accidentally destroyed all the stars in the universe. Hey, I said it was weird. If the Prince manages to collect enough materials, the King can then reverse his astronomical error.

#8 Coffee Talk

Publisher: Toge Productions

Developer: Toge Productions, Chorus Worldwide

Release Date: January 2020

This is a visual novel with hints of high fantasy and the supernatural thrown in. You’re the barista at a Seattle café, but in this case, most of your latte sipping patrons include elves, orcs and dwarves. Its operating hours are also pretty unusual—have you ever seen somebody down a triple espresso at midnight? Aside from serving customers their preferred blend, your duties involve listening to their problems. Additionally, branching storylines pop up and are determined not through dialog choices, but by what beverage you make. There’s a demo on the eShop for those who are keen.

#7 Slime Rancher

Publisher: Monomi Park

Developer: Monomi Park

Release Date: August 2017

Despite bearing resemblance to an FPS, Slime Rancher is in fact a saccharine sandbox game that assigns players with the job of eradicating slime. You play as Beatrix LeBeau, who spends her days scooping up the cute, multicolored blobs with a vacuum pack in exchange for ‘newbucks’ (the local currency), expanding her ranch residence, and generally being badass. There’s an abundance of slimes to discover, and Slime Rancher cleverly grabs player interest by allowing for the existence of hybrid slimes with the right combination.

#6 What The Golf

Publisher: Triband, The Label

Developer: Triband

Release Date: May 2020

There are quite a few golf contenders out there: Mario Golf, Everybody’s Golf, Party Golf, the upcoming Turbo Golf Racing…you get the idea. It’s hard to put a unique spin on a sports game so many companies have reinvented. Nonetheless, Triband has managed to triumph with What The Golf, an absurdist take on the sport which uses physics-based shenanigans (we’re talking hot dogs and toasters strewn about the course) to delight and confuse players.

#5 Rime

Publisher: Grey Box, Six Foot

Developer: Tequila Works

Release Date: May 2017

Rime is a puzzle-oriented adventure game which starts on a forsaken island. You control a young boy who, washed ashore with no explanation of how he came to be marooned, must solve ancient riddles in order to ascend to the apex of the island’s highest tower. Danger lurks ahead, but a friendly fox is there to help guide the boy towards what he seeks. Rime‘s developer, Tequila Works, was recently purchased by Tencent—a deal which may help a sequel come to fruition more quickly.

#4 Animal Crossing New Horizons

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Release Date: March 2020

Let’s add some context here—this game released right at the start of the pandemic, so immersing oneself in an island getaway full of things to do was the perfect escape. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest entry in the franchise but retains classic gameplay elements like fishing, decorating one’s house, making money and socializing with villagers. Overall, the game offers an open-ended experience where relaxation is derived through anything from creating and customizing characters that reflect the player’s own identity, to hunting down rare items. Check out these tips and our Before You Buy if you’re new to the game.

#3 Night in the Woods

Publisher: Finji

Developer: Secret Lab, Infinite Fall

Release Date: February 2017

Night in the Woods is an unconventional adventure game starring Mae Borowski, a cat who’s suffering from a bit of an existential crisis. When she returns home to Possum Springs, time has seemingly moved on without her; school friends have jobs, old shops have shut down, and there’s something odd in the woods. Infinite Fall’s cast of cartoon characters belies the more complex themes of growing pains and finding purpose in one’s life.

#2 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo EAD Tokyo

Release Date: July 2018

Mario’s a swell guy, but it sure is nice to finally see a Toad get some time in the spotlight. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker challenges players with navigating Captain Toad through compact obstacle courses littered with coins, super gems, and a power star—the last of which is required for completing each course. Although Captain Toad cannot jump, players are free to rotate the camera to reveal previously unseen objects, and this puzzle-solving element makes it a more cerebral experience compared to something like Super Mario Odyssey.

#1 Spiritfarer

Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games

Release Date: August 2020

From the studio that brought you Sundered and Jotun comes Spiritfarer, a management game about letting go. You play as Stella, a ferrywoman who basically transports the dead into the afterlife. Aside from customizing your ferry, you’re free to fish, cook, and gather resources, but the main appeal lies in comforting passengers on their journey to the great unknown.