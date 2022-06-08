As you make your way through the missions of Sniper Elite 5, you can come across several other Starting Locations that allow you to begin a given mission from a different angle. These are known as Starting Locations, and you will need to find them in order to use these other Starting Locations in new playthroughs of a mission. This guide will show players where to find all of the starting locations that can be found in Mission 5: Festung Guernesey in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 5 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 3 starting locations that you can unlock in Mission 5 of Sniper Elite 5. With you getting one of these Starting Locations upon playing the mission for the first time, there are two starting locations that you can find in and around this secret coastal base. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.



Starting Location #1: Hommet Cove

The first starting location you have access to in Chapter 5 is Hommet Cove. This is the default entrance that you will use on your first playthrough of the mission and places you on the coast of the map where you need to make your way through a small cave at the southmost part of the map.

Starting Location #2: Roadside Houseyard Overlook

The second Starting Location listed is the Houseyard Overlook. This Location is found to the east of the map directly to the south of the construction area that you can find the Kill List target for the mission. This starting location is found in a small farm house that is locked. You will need to use some vines to climb up into the attic. Once inside you are inside, hop down to the first floor and open the locked door with either a bolt cutter or by pick the lock in order to unlock the Starting Locations.

Starting Location #3: Countryside House

The third and last Starting Location is found near an optional extraction point to the northeast of the map and is known as the Countryside House. Above the same construction yard mentioned for the Location above, you will find another similar house to the one you had to enter before. Once again use the vines to enter the building and unlock the door to gain access to this starting location.

