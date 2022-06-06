Diablo Immortal: Sandstone Golem Location

There are a lot of demons to slay in Diablo Immortal, but the game’s map is pretty big so honing in on each in order to complete the various monster-slaying quests peppered throughout the game can be a little difficult. Luckily, if you know where to go and are at the proper level, finding many of them is as easy as simply walking up to their lair.

Unfortunately, this method doesn’t always work and some additional steps are required to come face to face with Diablo Immortal‘s biggest, badest demons. The Sandstone Golem, for example, requires the player to jump through some hoops before a faceoff can begin. Take a look below to see what you need to do in order to fight the Sandstone Golem.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Where to find the Sandstone Golem Boss in Diablo Immortal

To find the Sandstone Golem boss, go to the Library of Zoltun Kulle. The area isn’t available until you’re at least level 35, but once you’re in the area, you’re going to need to do some farming Once inside, you’ll need to find five lost tome pages in order to summon the Sandstone Golem. The tome pages can be found randomly throughout the library by taking out enemies scattered within it. After each enemy encounter, make sure to check the area to see if they dropped any tome pages and after a few tries, you should start finding some.

With the pages in hand, tap the page counter in the top left of the screen (the same place where you find your quests) and a menu will be pulled up that allows the player to make a Portal Tome. From this menu, you can use your pages and make a portal that has the chance to take you to the Sandstone Golem. The tricky thing is, it’s not a 100% guarantee that you’re going to be teleported to the Golem, instead, you might end up in a Treasure Chamber.

If you’re lucky and get the Golem to spawn, it will be on the north edge of the Library of Zoltun Kulle to the north of the Chaos Engine.