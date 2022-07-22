10 Best Post-Apocalyptic Nintendo Switch Games To Prepare You For The End

As summer rolls in closer and closer, we are buckling down and bringing you some of the best games right to your computer screen! Today, we’ll be discussing the top 10 post-apocalypse Nintendo Switch Games!

#10 The Long Dark

In The Long Dark, your goal is to survive as long as possible, and one of the ways to do that is scavenging and using whatever you can find within the world to use as resources. This includes collecting things like food, water, and other materials and weapons to use around the world. The storyline of the game centers around a relationship between Dr. Astrid Greenwood and a bush pilot named Will Mackenzie who hired her to fly her into a remote location in the Canadian wilderness, which just suffered a mysterious geomagnetic disaster, now leaving Astrid and Will separated. Get The Long Dark now and see how long you can survive today!

#9 Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

Many of you have probably heard of Wasteland 2 since it is a pretty popular post-apocalyptic computer RPG. But you can now enjoy the experience on the Switch with Wasteland 2 Directors Cut. It is a hellish sequel that is waiting for you to make your own mark in the world or watch you die trying. You can even deck out your Desert Ranger squad with the most devastating weaponry, test the limits of your skills, and bring justice to the wasteland.

#8 The Walking Dead Telltale Series

In this graphic adventure game based on The Walking Dead, you do actually what you see in the show-try to survive with your life. This game was first released in April 2021 and the series currently spans four main five-episode seasons, an additional episode as downloadable content, and a mini three-episode season. The video game starts off a lot like the comics, with a pandemic that turns dead into zombie-walkers. Join The Walking Dead universe in this puzzle and exploration adventure game where Telltale has introduced the feature of having numerous determinants that could result from the player’s choices, such as which of two characters to save during an attack.

#7 Metro: Last Light

Metro: Last Light (used to be known as Metro 2034) for the Switch is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter with a sequel being released in 2033, developed by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver. Playing as the main character, Artyom, journeying across linear sections of a Post-Apocalyptic Metro System, hoping to save what’s left of humanity long after World War III. The player must guide Artyom into following friends, battling dangerous mutants, and engaging in firefights with enemy factions, or complex stealth missions in which remaining unseen is vital for survival.

#6 Nuclear Throne

Nuclear Throne is an action rouge type game by Vlambeer about mutants fighting their way through a post-apocalyptic world filled with enemies. Collecting radioactive waste allows the mutants to improve their abilities by mutating new limbs on the demand. The game also had a old-arcade feel to it. Play now to become the ruler of the Wasteland.

#5 Dysmantle

In Dysmantle you can ruin almost everything, everything can be broken for materials with the right equipment. Fight and level up, exploring this world and escape the wretched island. Survive by gathering materials, crafting, hunting, harvesting and solving puzzles. Dysmantle objects like plastic, rubber, and metals can be used to invent and craft new items and upgrades so you can hopefully survive longer. See how long you can survive in this post-apocalyptic world.

#4 Atomicrops

You own the last farm in this post-apocalyptic wasteland, which you inherited from your late grandfather moments before a unclear blast vaporized the countryside. Now as the only source of food late for this local town you most protect your farm, or in other words, Farm. Marry. Kill. Plus aren’t these plants adorable?

#3 Overland

Playing Overland you will take care of a group of travelers on a post-apocalyptic road-trip across the United States. This is a turn-based survival game where you’ll fight scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies such as fuel, first aid kits, and of course, weapons. You get to decide where to go and what to do next, whether that be upgrading a random wrecked car or rescuing a dog. There are a lot of hard choices to be made when it comes to the end of the world.

#2 Daemon x Machina

To survive this post-apocalyptic world you gotta fight. Pilot your own fully customizable Arsenal mech and join your fellow mercenaries in defending all of humanity from the corrupted machines in this action robot game. Equip your Arsenal with a vast array of parts and weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals and swap them on the fly to best suit your strategy in battle.

#1 Surviving The Aftermath

Learn how to survive and thrive in this post-apocalyptic future world. Resources are scarce. Go beyond the colony and explore the wastelands to gather resources, meet rival colonies, and uncover the world’s secrets. Recruit over 80 specialist, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources. Tough decisions need to be made in order for your colony to survive, get to work now in Surviving The Aftermath.