Sniper Elite 5: How to Get a Tank to Destroy an Enemy Vehicle | Strategist Achievement Guide

Using enemy weapons against them is a common occurrence in Sniper Elite 5. Whether it be a pistol you take from an officer or an MG42 mounted at a checkpoint, their equipment can be yours with a press of a button. One thing that you can’t commandeer in the game is the enemy tanks, but this doesn’t mean you can’t use them to your advantage, in fact, there is even an Achievement called Strategist that you are rewarded with if you are able to get one of these tanks to destroy an enemy vehicle. This guide will show you how to get the Strategist Achievement in Sniper Elite 5.

How To Unlock The Strategist Achievement In Sniper Elite 5

There are multiple places where you can fulfill this challenge and unlock this Achievement as all that is required is that you are in a level with an enemy tank, but the first chance you have to get it is in Mission 5, “Festung Guernsey.” Head to the southeast part of the level as shown on the map below. You will find an enemy tank patrolling the field. There is also a nearby road next to this field where you can get an enemy motorcycle to stop by killing the driver. It is important to note that in my experience that the transport trucks on this road do not count towards the achievement, so you will want the tank to destroy a motorcycle or a car.

With the motorcycle stopped, get the tank’s attention and stand close enough to the motorcycle so that when the tank takes a shot at you, the explosion destroys it as well. With all of this setup, just make sure the tank fires at you and hopefully it will destroy the motorcycle, unlocking the Strategist Achievement for you!

