Diablo Immortal: Best PvP Classes

There’s a lot to love about the Diablo series and, despite complaints surrounding the microtransactions as the result of the franchise’s shift to free-to-play for Diablo Immortal, the mobile MMORPG feels like a relatively faithful adaptation of the series’ mechanics. Everything from the dungeon crawling to the leveling of new skills feels like it’s straight out of Diablo 3 but optimized for smartphones.

PvP has been a huge part of Diablo‘s legacy and Diablo Immortal follows the previous titles in the series by including PvP elements of its own. In fact, the game’s entire guild system is built around PvP which means that a lot of players are looking to optimize their builds in order to take down the biggest players on their servers. Some classes, however, just have a little bit of an edge when compared to others. The list below doesn’t mean that every class can’t be used for PvP, but that these three are a good place to start.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Barbarians are great for close-range encounters as their melee-focused abilities that often deal AoE damage mean that they can hit hard and often resulting in major combos that deal brutal damage. They’re a great starting class for anyone new to the Diablo series but in PvP they can set players up to sweep the opposition. Because they don’t have any decent ranged abilities, they struggle to take out ranged attackers when not fighting in their element, but as soon as they get in range, they’ll make quick work of just about anyone.

The major downside to Barbarians is that they don’t have much health when compared to other classes. Despite the fact that they hit hard, they can’t take much punishment meaning that an extended fight with someone could be deadly.

Crusaders are tanky, quick, and can buff themselves into being unstoppable forces to be reckoned with making them your scariest opponents when rushing into a PvP battlefield. Luckily, playing as a Crusader gives you the same advantages. The best thing going for Crusaders is that they’re able to take a lot of hits before being taken out meaning that players have a lot of time to consider their moves when fighting one on one. They can’t hit as hard as a Barbarian when comparing base damage, but they rarely have to because of their buffing abilities.

They can also keep the pressure on fleeing enemies by using their ranged skills or mounting their horse in pursuit.

While Monks certainly don’t deal as much damage as Barbarians in a single hit and don’t have the massive health bars of Crusaders, they make up for their downsides in their abilities. They can buff themselves to reduce the gap in damage reduction and output, but the cooldown times on a Monk’s skills are where they really shine. Because their cooldowns are so fast, they’re able to outpace just about every other class in the game meaning that their DPS can end up being quite high if using the proper skills in tandem.

When it comes down to it, a well-played Monk can be just as big a threat, if not a bigger one, than even the tankiest Crusader or the buffets Barbarian.