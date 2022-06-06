Diablo Immortal: How To Get 5+ Rare Crests Per Day Free | Elder Rift Guide

Crests are a rare currency required to access Elder Rifts in Diablo Immortal. Elder Rifts are a daily activity you can grind for free in Westmarch — but regular players will only get one free Rare Crest per day. If you’re looking to earn more Crests without spending money on in-app purchases, you can earn up to five daily just by spending hilts. If you’re doing all your daily codex quests, you’ll be swimming in hilts — there’s no reason not to spend as many as you can. Here’s a quick overview of how to get all your Rare Crests per day.

So, what exactly are Rare Crests? To use the Elder Rift in Westmarch Plaza, you need a Crest. There are two types of Crests — Rare Crests and Legendary Crests. Legendary Crests are basically only available to players willing to spend money on in-app purchases. The more Crests you slot in before launching an Elder Rift activity, the better the rewards you’ll earn. You can slot up to three Crests before generating a randomized Elder Rift dungeon. Players can join these dungeons, or you can run them solo for rewards. If you use Legendary Crests, you’re guaranteed to earn Legendary loot drops. Rare Crests aren’t as good, but you can get them for free and they make grinding to Level 60 a lot easier. Here’s how to get them.

How To Earn Hilts & Get Free Rare Crests

Rare Crests are a type of unique item used to generate Elder Rift mini-dungeons. You’ll find the Elder Rift portal at the main plaza in Westmarch — it is near the Challenge Rift portal. Daily, by interacting with the Elder Rift, you’ll get +1 free Rare Crest. You can spend money on in-app purchases to buy more Rare / Legendary Crests, or you can earn a set number for free by spending hilts. Hilts is another in-game currency that you’ll earn by completing challenges in your Codex.

To get hilts, check your codex when a red mark appears beside it. Hilts are earned through the following activities in your codex.

Under the Conquest tab in your Codex :

tab in your : Earn Hilts by completing Challenge Rifts, Helliquary runs, and by increasing Offense & Defense Combat Rating.

By completing Recommended Builds, increasing Life & Damage Combat Rating, and more.

Tap the glowing icons under each tab to collect hilts .

. Also check your Leaderboard reward and your Battle Pass Daily Activity rewards.

You’ll also earn hilts for achievements, completing bestiary entries, complete bounties, and so on.

Hilts can be spent to earn extra Rare Crests for more Elder Rift runs. Stacking x3 Rare Crests gives you more rewards, so earning as many Rare Crests is a good thing. Here’s how to claim 5 Rare Crests daily.

Rare Crests Daily | Free Locations

Check the Elder Rift to claim 1 free Elder Crest daily.

Find the Hilt Trader in northeast Westmarch. You can purchase x2 Crests for 300 hilts.

in northeast Westmarch. You can purchase for 300 hilts. Under the Hilt Trader Limited Time tab, you can purchase x1 Crest each reset — or x2 Crests daily.

Limited Time tab, you can purchase each reset — or x2 Crests daily. Login with alts and claim your daily Elder Crests. Check below for more details.

That costs 1,200 hilts per day for the extra Crests — I don’t recommend using your hilts for anything else if you’re a casual player. If you have the Battle Pass and you’re doing all your daily quests, you might also want to purchase extra Aspirant’s Keys from the Hilt Trader — but really, those Crests are what matter most.

You can also earn many Rare Crests through alts. By creating extra characters, you can claim daily Rare Crests — Rare Crests are account-wide items — they’re tied to your account, not your individual character, so you can claim multiple free daily Rare Crests by swapping to your alt characters every day, then use the Rare Crests on your main. It is a cheat, but a perfectly valid one.