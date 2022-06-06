Diablo Immortal: How To Solve The Mirror Puzzle | Solution Guide

Puzzles and Diablo don’t usually mix, but halfway through the story your hero will encounter two puzzles during the “Lost Runes” quest. There’s a puzzle with nine lamps, and a mirror puzzle — we’re focusing on the mirror puzzle here. For the second half of the quest, you’ll need to slide mirrors to bounce a laser to a crystal. We’ve all encountered puzzles like this in video games, but if you’re on the phone and just want a quick solution, scroll down and check out the screenshot below.

Diablo Immortal is a simplified version of the Diablo series, sending you on yet another adventure across the world of Sanctuary, fighting demonic threats and leveling up to get the best loot. There’s a full 60 level campaign that anyone can enjoy — you don’t need to pay, and there are no significant roadblocks that force you to make in-app purchases for progression. Really, this game is legit. Until you reach the endgame. That’s a conversation for another time. On the way there, at about Level 35, you’ll need to solve this puzzle.

Lost Runes Quest Guide | Mirror Puzzle Solution

During the “Lost Runes” story quest in the Library of Zoltun Kulle, you’ll be forced to solve two puzzles. The first puzzle involves 9 lamps — you can find the full solution guide here. For a quick overview, here’s the basic solution.

How To Solve The 9 Lamps Puzzle :

: Light each of the four corners.

Once all four corners are lit, use the center lamp.

You can reset by interacting with the statue.

If you don’t follow those simple steps exactly, you’ll be off — you need to reset and start again. If you light the four corners fight, only the four corners will be lit — and then you can light the center, activating all nine at the same time. Easy, right?

Later on, you’ll encounter a second annoying puzzle with a laser and several mirrors. You can slide the mirrors around — your goal is to reflect the laser light to a specific spot on the map. You can interact with the mirrors with arrows on your touchscreen HUD. If you’re confused, check out the full solution below. Match the screenshot to reflect the laser to the correct position.

Once the mirrors and placed in this exact way, the laser will bounce and reach the crystal. Complete the trial, and you’ll have no more puzzles to complete. The final step is very straightforward and can be completed solo. in a game that really doesn’t have puzzles — I can understand if you just want to get the solution and get out.