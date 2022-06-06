Diablo Immortal: How To Grind To Level 60 | Endgame Farming Guide

To truly begin Diablo Immortal, you need to reach Level 60. The grind from 50~ to 60 is a painful one — you’ll run out of campaign quests way before Level 60. The only way to reach the end is through a lot of grinding. Thankfully, grinding doesn’t have to be a pain in the butt. There are multiple methods for grinding that players are using to blaze through these slow levels, and you can do it all for free. If you want to speed up the process, all you really need is the $5 Premium Battle Pass. Not too expensive and you’ll earn a huge stack of XP. It all depends on what you’re willing to spend.

For all your cheapskates, we’ve got simple tips to blaze to the endgame. Certain dungeons are popular favorites for grinding — and all dungeons scale with your level, so you’ll earn XP just by joining in. Go with a team of dedicated players, and you’ll be completing dungeons in minutes. Full parties also give you a bigger XP bonus after completing the activity. I always recommend joining dungeon teams even if you’re a solo player. Auto-join a dungeon party and do your part. Diablo Immortal makes it extremely easy to pull off.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Reaching Endgame | Grinding To Max Level

To reach endgame, you’ll have to grind for XP. Dungeons are the simplest way to grind and working with a full team will making earning XP go much faster. Doing your daily codex quests is important, but it isn’t enough to grind up levels at this point — you’ll have to start farming. The two best ways to earn XP are through dungeons and Battle Pass rewards.

XP Grinding With Dungeons:

Two dungeons are extremely popular for XP grinding: Temple of Namari (Bilefen) and Mad King’s Breach (Ashwold Cemetery)

(Bilefen) and (Ashwold Cemetery) Don’t fight the lowly enemies. Rush to the end boss and defeat it. Collect your XP. Get done in a few minutes. These dungeons are extremely quick — the Temple is the fastest way to earn Battle Pass points to reach new levels, but the Mad King’s Breach is another that is used for endgame grinding.

Another way to earn a surprising amount of XP is through Bestiary entries. By defeating monsters and earning Monster Essence, you’ll fill Bestiary Entries — you can unlock a page after each 10 Monster Essence, and you can turn in more than 3 pages per day for rewards. Turn in the Monster Essence after each 10 you collect because you can only hold 10 max.

The Bestiary Monster Essences seem to be totally random. Go to the Bounty board in Westmarch and run monster hunts with friends — just keep taking out monsters in the map overworld and you’ll inevitably collect Monster Essence drops. If you’re aiming for Battle Pass XP farming, I recommend getting the Premium Battle Pass to earn double rewards. Each time you level up, you’ll get more XP faster. It isn’t free, but it isn’t extremely pricey — if you’re going to spend money on anything in Diablo Immortal, the Premium Battle Pass is really all you need. It isn’t required, and dungeons (and bounty) farming will get you to max level.

Once you unlock Hell 1 and Hell 2, you’ll have so much more to discover — and so many more Legendary items to fill your inventory with.