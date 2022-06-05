Salt and Sanctuary: How to Beat The Nameless God

The many difficult battles of Salt and Sanctuary culminate in the final battle with The Nameless God. Here's how to destroy it for good.

Souls-likes are typically filled with enemy and boss battles, and Salt and Sanctuary is no exception. With over 20 bosses to test your patience and mettle, this 2D metroidvania hybrid is going to take everything you’ve got. Especially difficult is the final boss, The Nameless God. Don’t worry, though; we’re going to take you through a winning strategy for crushing him once and for all.

How to Beat the Nameless God in Salt and Sanctuary

Ominous organ music signals your approach to The Nameless God, but the battle won’t start until you’ve dropped into his arena. Once you do, the best track in the game starts playing. Amid this epic crescendo, The Nameless God will begin his attacks. Many of them are sword-based, including one that has him throwing his sword spinning above you. When you see this, move just as it stops spinning to avoid the blade slamming down on you.

This Salt and Sanctuary boss also has a rushing thrust attack that will cross almost the entire arena. You can roll through this with proper timing, and that’s pretty much the only way to avoid it. Of course, there are also standing sword swings and thrusts, but if you’ve made it this far in the game, you’ll undoubtedly be adept enough to block or roll through those.

One of the things that makes this fight challenging is how much time you’ll be spending dodging and blocking, as it leaves you little stamina to attack with. That’s why this battle is best taken slow. Grab your hits safely when you can, then get back to dodging and weaving. Furthermore, if you get too close, he may grab you and hurl you across the arena, so watch out when he reaches his hand toward you.

As the battle continues, watch out for new attacks like the one where he rises up in a cloud of white light. This dangerous attack can kill you in one go if you don’t dodge all of the little light shards that come flying your way afterward. A mixture of wall jumps, double jumps, and dodges are your best bet to avoid taking damage from this attack.

That’s it, though; those are all of his tricks. If you can master these strategies, you’ll have Salt and Sanctuary completed and will get to choose one of two endings, depending on how you’ve played the game.