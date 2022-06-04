Everything You Need to Know About The Sims 4 Werewolves

The Sims 4 has a lot of expansions to choose from, but like previous games in the series, some of the most popular ones revolve around supernatural creatures. Vampires has already been out for a few years, but Werewolves has just gotten announced for the Summer of 2022. If you want to have a Twilight level brawl in the game, then you will need to sink your teeth into the details below.

When does The Sims 4 Werewolves Launch

The Sims 4 Werewolves will officially launch on June 16, 2022. Here are the platforms that you are currently able to buy the game through.

Origin

Steam

Xbox Store

There is no download yet for the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 versions, but it will appear sooner or later, as all Sims content does. In addition, you will need to have the base version of The Sims 4 in order to play the Werewolves content. You can play the content from the start of the game, so if you are just now jumping in, you won’t need to worry about playing through any additional content.

What Comes in The Sims 4 Werewolves

Along with the ability to play your very own werewolf, there are quite a few new features being added to the game for those who purchase Werewolves.

New Temperments

New Abilities

New Lore

New Area

New Items

The new area is called Moonwood Mill, and this is where you will be able to find werewolves naturally hanging out in the wild. You will also be able to decorate your house with new items themed after werewolves and explore new abilities.

When in wolf form, you will have the ability to run around and hang out with other werewolves. These can be found in Moonwood Mill, and are more than happy to come out and play at night. You can even get married and have your own werewolf family, as any children you have will also be werewolves.

How do you become a Werewolf in The Sims 4?

There seem to be two ways to become a werewolf in The Sims 4. The first is to simply create a werewolf character and live in Moonwood Mill. The second is to get bitten by a werewolf which will likely take a bit more time. If you have a Sim that you are already attached to, then getting bitten is a safe bet. If you are just starting over, though, then you should go ahead and just make yourself a natural-born werewolf.

Keep in mind that you will have both a human and a werewolf form. Like when you become a vampire, changing into a werewolf will affect the way you play the game.

