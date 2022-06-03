Minecraft: How To Breed Axolotls & What They Eat

Minecraft is a series all about using your imagination to bring things to life and, in some cases, survive. The world is full of mobs that you can interact with either by fighting or taming. The Axolotl is one of the most popular ones. If you have always wanted an Axolotl to call your very own, then you will need to know where to find them, how to capture them, and what to feed them.

Where to find Axolotls in Minecraft

You can find Axolotls swimming in the various bodies of water within the game. They typically like to spawn in the Lush Cave biome but will spawn when clay blocks are around as well. They aren’t a rare mob, so if you go looking for the right conditions, then you should come across a few Axolotls within no time.

Luckily, Axolotls aren’t a hostile mob to players, but they will attack underwater enemies, like Drowned. They deal two damage, and if they get hit, they may play dead, so they aren’t going to a replacement for your sword. You should also note that they attack all aquatic mobs, including fish, which can be annoying if your gathering in the area where they spawn.

How to Capture Axolotls in Minecraft

There are two primary ways that you can bring an Axolotl home with you when you find them in the game.

Use a lead.

Put them in a bucket.

The bucket method is by far the easiest as they can only stay out on land for a limited amount of time before dying. This is also the easiest way to quickly transfer them across long distances. A lead is best for moving them around when you have them situated inside of your home pond.

If you are going to explore underwater temples, be sure to scoop up some of your axolotls to come with you, and remember that leads to work in water. Axolotls were placed in the game to not only make a more diverse ecosystem but to help players with taking on those pesky underwater mobs.

How to Feed and Breed Axolotls in Minecraft

Axolotls eat buckets of tropical fish. When fed this item, they will go into breeding mode. Their breeding system works like the other mobs in Minecraft, and getting an army of Axolotls once you have collected a pair is relatively easy. Buckets of fish are also easy to obtain, so you won’t find yourself struggling to get ahold of their food.

It will take around 20 real-world minutes for a baby axolotl to grow into an adult. You can also only breed adult axolotls every five minutes, but by the time you’ve had a few babies, this likely won’t be much of a problem.

