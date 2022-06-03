Diablo Immortal: Clearing the Cobwebs Bounty

Bounties are a great way to get some extra gold, experience points, and loot in Diablo Immortal. Usually, they don’t require much from the player, more of a “go here, kill this” quest than one that has any sort of story significance, but the Clearing the Cobwebs bounty is a tall order as it asks the player to slay 50 spiders in an area where their spawns are greatly reduced.

Clearing the Cobwebs Bounty Bug

Plain and simple, the Clearing the Cobwebs bounty is bugged (no pun intended.) Normally, to complete it, players would go north of the Cemetary and take down the arachnids, however, they only spawn in small groups usually a maximum of five at a time. Seeing as they take several minutes to respawn, killing 50 when so few are actually showing up is just not possible in the normal time it would take to complete a bounty quest. Clearly, the bounty is bugged in some way, so fans are waiting for Blizzard to issue a patch for it.

If you don’t want the bugged quest to be sitting on your list of available bounties, you’re actually able to reroll it so that you can focus on something else. When looking at the bounty board, find the Clearing the Cobwebs bounty and then select the circular arrows in the top right corner of the card. This will reroll it allowing you to try something else. It’s important to note that you can only reroll three bounties per day.

If you’ve already accepted the bounty, there are two options for you: let the quest expire by holding onto it until its timer runs out or abandon it and head back to the bounty board and reroll it. Either way, the rest of the bounties are straightforward and won’t require tedious waiting for more spiders to respawn.