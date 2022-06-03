Diablo Immortal – Lost Rune Quest: How to Light 9 Lamps

The Diablo series isn’t exactly known for its puzzles. Puzzles have certainly reared their heads in the franchise, but they’re frequently in the backseat while combat, lore, and other aspects of dungeon crawling are in the driver’s seat. Diablo Immortal doesn’t change the formula too much, although one puzzle seems to be giving players some trouble.

The Lost Rune quest is pretty straightforward until it asks the player to light 9 lamps. Lighting a lamp lights those directly next to it, but if a player lights a lamp next to one that’s already lit, then the lit one will extinguish. It’s a common gaming puzzle, however, it’s certainly tricky and has caused some players to walk away from the quest in search of some that are more combat-focused. Luckily, the solution to the Lost Rune puzzle is easy as long as you know exactly what to do.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

All Classes List | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | 5 Game Changing Tips You NEED To Get Started |

Lost Rune Puzzle Solution: How to Light 9 Lamps

When standing at the lamp puzzle, those with a keen eye will notice that the giant book to the left of the lamps can be read and contains the puzzle solution. To summarize it, players will need to light the four corner lamps (in any order) and then the center lamp. Make sure not to interact with any of the lamps other than those previously mentioned as it will necessitate a reset.

Once all nine lamps are lit, their flames will shoot towards the rune about them and then extinguish. Players will be rewarded with loot, gold, and experience points and then they can take the rune. The rune is a small part of the overall quest, so follow the quest marker through the Library of Zoltun Kulle to place it where it needs to go.