Diablo Immortal: How To Raid Hidden Lairs Easily

While playing through the dusty, spooky open-world areas of Diablo Immortal, you’ll get pop-up messages telling you that a new “Hidden Lair” has appeared. Hidden Lairs are optional, randomly generated dungeons that you can raid with friends — they’re a little bit like the instanced dungeons you could explore in the mainline Diablo games. There’s just one problem — Hidden Lairs are hidden. They’ll spawn in one of many, many preset locations on the map with no rhyme or reason. Where they appear is random and looking up maps is basically pointless. Even if you know the random spots they’ll appear in, you’ll still have to run around the entire map to track them down before a new one appears.

That’s a total pain in the neck. Thankfully there’s a feature that makes raiding Hidden Lairs much easier. You don’t have to find them yourself. Just let other players find them for you! Right now, Diablo Immortal is ridiculously popular — there are thousands of players on each server, and dozens on your particular map. Let someone else find the Hidden Lair, and you can join them in a second. You’ll just want to watch the chat preview box.

Hidden Lairs are randomly generated mini-dungeons that are instanced — like other story dungeons, you can delve into Hidden Lairs with a team of 4 players. As you explore a location, a message pop-up will appear stating that a “Hidden Lair” has spawned somewhere on the map.

How To Instantly Join A Hidden Lair: After a Hidden Lair appears, check the chat box. If another player has entered a Hidden Lair, an underlined text message will appear. Tap the underlined message to instantly join the Hidden Lair team.

No need to find the lair yourself. You can simply join it from the auto-generated chat message and fight through the horrors. Hidden Lairs are a great way to grind for extra XP and break through the mid-game roadblock. If you’re stuck and need more levels, jumping into Hidden Lairs to earn Monster Essence (and other rewards) is a great way to speed up the daily grind.