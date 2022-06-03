Diablo Immortal: How To Claim The Horadric Set | Free Cosmetic Reward Guide

Every early player of Diablo Immortal has a unique cosmetic set waiting for them to claim. But a lot of players are struggling to get their hands on the Horadric Cosmetics — and for good reason, there’s multiple steps you have to take to claim and equip the cosmetics. Not only do you have to complete a specific mission, but you also need to access a menu, access a separate menu, and access yet another menu all while downloading an additional content pack to actually access the cosmetic you want.

Diablo Immortal is a fun little game that’s also a total mess of menus you’ll need to explore fully to figure out — but don’t worry, you can claim this set at any time after finishing the tutorial. If you want to start wearing it right away, follow the step-by-step process below.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Collecting The Horadric Set | New Account Cosmetic Reward

The Horadric Set is a unique one-time reward after starting your account in Diablo Immortal. You can only claim this set on ONE CHARACTER — and you can’t claim it again if you’ve accepted it. Finding the Horadric Set is surprisingly confusing, so here’s how it works.

Complete the first mission . You’ll know you’ve completed the tutorial if other characters are everywhere in town. You’ll know you’ve completed the tutorial if you’re sent to Ashwold Cemetery .

. You’ll know you’ve if other characters are everywhere in town. You’ll know you’ve completed the tutorial if you’re sent to . Open the menu and select Events on the left. Select Horadric Cosmetic to accept your reward.

and select on the left. Select to accept your reward. To actually equip it , exit the Events menu and then tap the Letter symbol in the upper-right. This opens your mail menu. Select “ Pre-Registration Reward: Free Horadric Legacy Cosmetic ” -> then tap Collect .

, exit the Events menu and then tap the symbol in the upper-right. This opens your mail menu. Select “ ” -> then tap . Finally, go to the Inventory menu — under your character, select Cosmetics. From this menu you can equip the cosmetic and change your look.

This isn’t an armor set — it is a purely cosmetic costume you can wear over your regular armor to give yourself a cool legacy look. You won’t be able to equip the cosmetic until you’ve downloaded the additional cosmetics pack. This is a free DLC expansion that will begin downloading after you agree to the terms after selecting cosmetics.