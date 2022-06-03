Minecraft: How To Collect Honey

Minecraft has a lot of mechanics that you will need to learn if you want to truly get into the underbelly of the game. The Buzzy Bees update gave players the ability to collect honey, a new resource that had never before appeared in the game. If you don’t know how to deal with the bees, then you are likely a bit lost on how to collect this resource.

Where to Find Honey in Minecraft

You can get honey by finding bee hives within Minecraft. Bees spawn in a variety of biomes, but many of them only have a low spawn percentage. If you want to guarantee bees, then you will need to find a meadow biome. Here you will usually be able to spot the creatures buzzing around, and if you look on the nearby trees, you should be able to spot a nest.

Once you have identified a nest, you can use a bottle on it to collect honey. This, however, can take quite a bit of effort, especially if you are trying to gather a lot of honey, so you will want to construct a beehive.

How to Make a Beehive in Minecraft

In order to make a beehive, you will need six wood planks and three honeycombs. Honeycombs can be taken from a bee’s nest by using sheers. This will make the bees hostile, so use fire to deter them. Once you have all the ingredients, place the wood on the top and bottom rows and the honeycombs in the middle to create a beehive.

Honey can be used for making honey blocks or as a food item that restores six hunger if left in the glass bottle. This makes a beehive an excellent way to keep your character topped off while adventuring. You can also use honey to make sugar, although this is primarily what you should be using sugarcane for.

For more on Minecraft, check out the articles below:

Minecraft: How To Make A Flower Pot | When Does Minecraft 1.19 Snapshot Release? | Minecraft Dungeons 2nd Anniversary Trailer Released | Best Minecraft Nintendo Switch Seeds | Best Minecraft PS4 Seeds