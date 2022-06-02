When Does Minecraft 1.19 Snapshot Release?

Minecraft has had a lot of updates since its launch in 2011. The game quickly became a pop culture sensation, and now Mojang is gearing up to release the newest version of the game, Minecraft 1.19. While this won’t completely change the game as the previous update did by moving around where certain ore spawns, this is a significant update to sink your teeth into,

What is Minecraft 1.19, and when does it release?

Minecraft 1.19 is more commonly known as The Wild update. This update is launching on June 7, 2022, for the console and PC versions of the game. Like most major updates, it’s bringing a large amount of new content to the game to pull players back in. This includes everything from a new mob to new blocks to build your home up with.

The update is free to download like most and should naturally fit into your ongoing maps. There’s always a chance that a new update could mess up your current server, so make sure you have a backup just in case things get a little bit messy after the frogs show up.

What is being added in Minecraft 1.19?

There are quite a few things being added in 1.19, including the addition of the frog mob. Here are the biomes that are coming with the new update:

Ancient City : An ancient city that spawns deep underground and is covered in soul items. It has exclusive loot that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.

: An ancient city that spawns deep underground and is covered in soul items. It has exclusive loot that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Deep Dark : The Deep Dark is a rare biome that spawns deep underground. It contains the new enemy mob. The Warden and Skulk blocks can be found here.

: The Deep Dark is a rare biome that spawns deep underground. It contains the new enemy mob. The Warden and Skulk blocks can be found here. Mangrove Swamp: A new swamp that contains Mangrove trees. Mangrove wood can be used to make a variety of objects, including a new Mangrove boat that has a slightly different coloring than the regular one does.

It should be mentioned that you have to find the Deep Dark in order to find an Ancient City, as they only spawn within the Deep Dark. The Warden that spawns in this area is a hefty enemy that you will need to be prepared to fight in order to survive and bring back your loot. In addition to the new biomes, there is now a creature called Allay that can carry materials for the player.

There is also a new item called a Recovery Compass that will point players to where they were last killed. This, along with frogs, which can be used to easily deal with small slimes, introduces an intresting array of features to Minecraft.

