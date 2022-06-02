Diablo Immortal: How to Use Auto-Navigation

The world of Sanctuary in Diablo Immortal is immense, giving the game a respectable length for a free-to-play mobile title clocking in around six to eight hours depending on how fast a player is making their way through the story. While the game’s story is certainly a selling point, exploring Diablo Immortal‘s vast world is also a major part of the experience that fans have flocked to the franchise for.

Unfortunately, the controls in Diablo Immortal leave something to be desired. Seeing as it’s primarily a mobile title, Diablo Immortal is controlled through touch-based inputs. This means that those playing with touch controls will spend a majority of their time using an on-screen joystick to move their character. While not the end of the world, it’s still something of a pain to rely on. Luckily, the game has another way to move that doesn’t rely on the “joysticks”: auto-navigation. Be warned, however, the feature certainly has its flaws.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

How to Use Auto-Navigation in Diablo Immortal

Auto-navigation is a useful tool in Diablo Immortal as it can walk the player to an objective without them needing to constantly have a finger on the screen. Plus, it makes discerning the game’s map much easier as it removes all need for manual navigation.

To use auto-navigation, open the world map by selecting the mini-map in the top right corner of the screen. With the mini-map open, select the left-facing arrow on the top left to open the world map. From here, select the area/town you want to go to and then the specific spot in the mini-map. This will set a custom pin and create a “Navigate” button next to it. Select the button and the player character will begin walking towards the pin.

It’s important to note that they will only auto-walk if all of the Story Quests are finished in the area you’re traveling in. This means that if you’re looking to auto-navigate to a story mission, you won’t be able to. Instead, the custom pin you placed will simply serve as a glowing path for you to manually follow. If you select an area outside of the zone you’re currently in, you’ll be teleported to the teleportation portal nearest your pin, but will have to manually walk from there.