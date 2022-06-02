Diablo Immortal: 5 Game-Changing Tips You NEED To Get Started

Before leveling up too much in Diablo Immortal, there are certain settings and features you really need to know about. No, we’re not talking about the incomprehensible array of microtransactions, in-app purchases, and Battle Passes — or the auction house — we’re talking about settings, servers, and pop-ups you should completely ignore.

Diablo Immortal is a mobile game designed for your smart device — but that doesn’t make some of the design decisions less annoying. On your phone, you’re forced to collect every little object that drops off an enemy by tapping it. If you’re a solo player just trying to enjoy your time in the fun story, you’ll also be bombarded with annoying chat box messages. You’ll be tempted with pointless purchases and get dumped into completely wrong servers. Beware bad servers. After a day of play, these are my biggest takeaways.

#1: Enable Auto-Pick In The Settings

Just do it. In the Settings menu, you can activate auto-pick up so you don’t have to tap every little object in the game. Absolutely critical if you want to save time while rapidly leveling up. You can even change the settings so you’ll only auto-pick up gear of a certain rarity. This should absolutely be the default.

#2: Disable Chat Preview Box

You can get rid of the chat box clogging up your HUD. Go to setting -> chat setting, then uncheck everything under “Channels In Chat Preview” to make the box disappear. If you’re playing solo there’s literally no reason to keep this chat box open. Get rid of it.

#3: Check Your Server

Always check your server. Before making any purchases, find your server name after launching. See what country the server is based on. The game WILL MATCH YOU to a server in another country randomly. Make sure your server is from a country where you speak the language — seriously, this can happen very easily.

There are no server transfers yet. Make sure you join the same server as your friends before reaching the end-game grind. The main story only takes 10~ hours to complete, so if you absolutely have to swap servers, you can do it before hitting the level cap. Future updates may include paid server transfer tokens, but that isn’t in the near future.

#4: Ignore Limited Time In-App Purchases

As you progress, Diablo Immortal will ask you to buy chests, gems, and other trash items at “+470% Value” — these are literally worthless and will not help you in the long-term. They won’t even help you in the short term! You’ll get a plentiful amount of gear just by completing daily codex activities. Once you complete the game and can boost up to Hell 2, you’ll be swimming in Legendary gear.

#5: Beware 60 FPS Mode

In the settings, you can change the settings to 60 FPS / High FPS mode. Only top-tier phones will be able to manage this, and players are reporting extremely hot phones and other bugs. Certain dungeons — even on phones that can easily handle ultra settings — will always cause crashes. Be wary when changing this setting, and be ready to swap back if your phone and the game itself start behaving strangely. Nobody wants a ruined phone on their hands.

There’s so much more to learn about Diablo Immortal, and we’re going to delve into all of it. Or as much as we can take. The evil of Diablo is strong with this one.