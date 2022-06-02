Diablo Immortal: How To Get LEGENDARY GEAR Without In-App Purchases | Free High-Tier Gear Guide

Diablo Immortal wants you to spend for Legendary equipment. Early in the game, you’ll get a chance to acquire Legendary Gear through the Hilt Trader — 1,600 Hilts per Legendary item. That’s way too much. Buy your monthly Legendary Crests, but ignore the Legendary items because there are much better ways to acquire those Legendaries. If you’re looking for the best gear in the game and don’t want to spend a fortune on in-app purchases, you can start earning them for free in the end-game. You don’t even need high Paragon levels. With the right (sneaky) method, you can start collecting Legendary gear without even trying.

Earning Legendary Gear For Free

To start getting Legendary gear drops, you’ll need to get deep into the game. Sure, you can buy early before finishing the main story campaign — but there’s no reason to do it except to save yourself a (small) amount of time. The campaign isn’t that long or difficult, and only requires a small amount of grinding if you play daily. It can be completed in about the same length of time as a standard Diablo game. You can enjoy all the content of the story without making a single in-app purchase.

And that’s true of Legendary gear too. To get your own Legendary gear, you’ll need to reach max level and access Hell 2 — which only unlocks once you hit the level cap. The level cap takes quite a bit more grinding than the standard campaign, but if you complete your daily / weekly Codex tasks, some of which only take a few minutes each, you’ll blaze toward that finish line.

How To Get Legendary Drops :

: Reach the level cap and unlock Hell 2 .

. In Hell 2 , complete world events with other players.

, complete with other players. These events repeat every hour and take 5~ minutes to complete.

This is extremely high-difficulty content that requires additional Paragon Levels. When you first start Hell 2, you’ll be extremely low — but that’s totally fine. You don’t need to be good. Hang around the edges of the event, getting in a few safe shots on enemies / bosses so your hero is included in the final loot drop. Sometimes you’ll get gear that’s above your Paragon Level — also fine, because you can break down Legendary gear for valuable Essence or scrap it.

Earning Legendary gear doesn’t have to tax your wallet. With a little patience and reaching the end-game, you’ll be swimming in legendary loot.