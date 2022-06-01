Pokemon GO: How To Catch Alolan Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular augmented reality games to every grace mobile devices, thanks to its fun and positively addictive gameplay. The game allows you to capture a majority of the Pokemon roster, including the special variations such as Alolan Pokemon. Just when do Alolan Pokemon show up and which ones are available for capture in Pokemon Go?

Where to catch Alolan Pokemon

Alolan Pokemon, like most in the game, appear both in the wild and can hatch from eggs. While RNG is a bit random, there are some determining factors to which Pokemon appear where. They are most prominent when there is an in-game event going, such as Season of Alola. During these times, the spawn rate of Alolan Pokemon is greatly increased, making them much easier to capture and hatch.

There are also community day events that will feature the Alolan forms of Pokemon, making them even easier to capture. These events usually focus on one Pokemon, but farming them out gives you a higher chance of finding a shiny. Something that exists for both regular Pokemon and their Alolan forms. Of course, you will also need to work towards evolving your Alolan captures to have all the Pokemon in your possession.

Keep in mind that the area you are in will affect which Pokemon will spawn around you. For example, you will find the Alolan form of Grimer in city areas. Water Pokemon, on the other hand, are going to spawn most near bodies of water. Keep this in mind when going down your list to save yourself some time when hunting for specific Alolan Pokemon.

How to get Alolan Legendaries in Pokemon Go

Alolan legendaries will appear during special events, such as raids. They are much rarer than other Pokemon in the game, and you will need to keep tabs on Pokemon Go news and local raids to find the best time to catch the Alolan legendaries. In addition, you can also get a hold of the mega evolved forms of Pokemon, such as Latios and Latias, which can appear during Mega Raids.

What Alolan Pokemon are in Pokemon Go

Believe it or not, there isn’t a huge range of Alolan Pokemon currently in the game. Here are the base evolutions that have been introduced so far:

Litten

Rowlet

Popplio

Salandit

Stufful

Rockruff

Pikipek

Dewpider

Oricorio

Oranguru

Fomantis

Comfey

Yungoos

Jangmo-o

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Marowak

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Meowth

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Fini

Tapu Bulu

You can also obtain the evolution of the Pokemon above, but it will be quite some time before we have the full roster of Alolan Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

