Diablo Immortal: What Classes are Available?

Something that draws many players to the Diablo franchise is the level of customization that each game offers. After putting hundreds of hours into Diablo, players have the option to make a new character in a new class and put hundreds more into the game. Based on Diablo Immortal‘s current roster of classes, it seems like it’s going to be the type of game that players will be returning to frequently while they wait for more news on Diablo 4.

Character class options are always a big deal in Diablo games, but they seem like they could be even more important in Diablo Immortal given the fact that it’s an MMORPG meaning that players looking to synergize with others will need to really lean into what makes their given classes useful.

Diablo Immortal Classes List

There are currently six classes available in Diablo Immortal. Some are longstanding classes from previous games in the franchises that series veterans will recognize while others take familiar mechanics from previous classes and mix them up a bit. The full list is found below along with their descriptions from the official Diablo Immortal website:

Barbarian : “A savage wanderer. Survivors of the disaster that struck Mount Arreat, Barbarians use brutal attacks to crush any opposition.”

: “A savage wanderer. Survivors of the disaster that struck Mount Arreat, Barbarians use brutal attacks to crush any opposition.” Crusader : “A wrathful zealot. Armed with their faith, Crusaders vanquish evil wherever they go, dominating the battlefield through sheer purpose.”

: “A wrathful zealot. Armed with their faith, Crusaders vanquish evil wherever they go, dominating the battlefield through sheer purpose.” Demon Hunter : “A vengeful stalker. Relentless vigilantes that assault from afar, Demon Hunters strike undeterred until their prey is at their mercy.”

: “A vengeful stalker. Relentless vigilantes that assault from afar, Demon Hunters strike undeterred until their prey is at their mercy.” Monk : “A master of martial arts. Lightning-fast strikes that pummel enemies with a dizzying array of blows and mobility are the Monk’s specialty.”

: “A master of martial arts. Lightning-fast strikes that pummel enemies with a dizzying array of blows and mobility are the Monk’s specialty.” Necromancer : “A manipulator of life and death. The priests of Rathma use their powers over life and death to preserve balance in Sanctuary.”

: “A manipulator of life and death. The priests of Rathma use their powers over life and death to preserve balance in Sanctuary.” Wizard: “A living conduit of arcane power. Wizards manipulate arcane forces to strike from a distance, disintegrating their enemies to oblivion.”

The class list for Diablo Immortal is relatively straightforward. Because the game is still so new, the depths of what can be accomplished by each is still to be seen. As mentioned above, the synergy between classes is something that players can look forward to diving deep into and will be an aspect unique to Diablo Immortal.