Is Diablo Immortal Playable On PC?

Fans have been waiting for Diablo 4 for quite some time, but hopefully Diablo Immortal will be able to tide them over until more news about the upcoming dungeon-crawler is released. Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play version of the classic fantasy series that changes the formula from a single-player adventure to an MMORPG.

While the multiplayer aspect of the game seems like a logical step for the series to make, many fans aren’t happy with the free-to-play model that the game is adopting as it means that it will be full of other monetization efforts such as frequently pushed microtransactions. The free-to-play announcement certainly ruffled the feathers of many fans, but the announcement that Diablo Immortal would primarily be a mobile game also caused a stir among the game’s fanbase.

Is Diablo Immortal Coming to PC?

The disappointment regarding Diable Immortal‘s mobile release stems largely from the fact that many dedicated gaming enthusiasts tend to not see the value that mobile gaming has. Although it’s the most popular form of gaming in the industry, mobile games, particularly free-to-play mobile games, tend to get a bad rap causing skepticism and disappointment when it was announced that Diablo Immortal would be released exclusively as a mobile title.

Blizzard listened to the community outcry, however, and decided to launch the game on PC as well. The mobile and PC versions of Diablo Immortal launch on June 2, 2022, however, it’s worth pointing out that the mobile game is a 1.0 version while the PC one will still be in open beta for some time before officially launching its 1.0 version. This means that there may be some differences between the mobile version and the PC one for a while before launch and that the PC version of Diablo Immortal might lack a level of polish that fans have come to expect from finalized Blizzard titles.