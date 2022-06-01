Diablo Immortal: How To Unlock Crossplay | Linking Your Mobile & PC Accounts

Diablo Immortal is available now on iOS & Android, giving players a way to enjoy Diablo brand hack-and-slash action in small doses on your smart device. While playing games on the phone is fun for some of us, others are going to want more precision in their gameplay — why not have it both ways? By linking your Battle.net account, you can jump seamlessly between mobile and PC play. There are no limitations and no boundaries. And you don’t even need a Battle.net account to play Diablo Immortal on iOS or Android. On PC? You’re going to need one.

Once your account is linked, you can easily swap devices and continue where you left off. Linking accounts can be done after starting a new character at any time. The process is relatively simple, and if you have a Battle.net account that you use on both devices without linking, you’ll receive a friendly reminder to link the account. If you don’t, your progress will not transfer over. That really helps make casual play easy — and when you want to get really hardcore, you can hop onto the computer, bust out a controller, or go at it with keyboard and mouse for maximum customization.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

How To Link Your Battle.net Account

To retain your character progress, you’ll need to link your Battle.net account. This can be done through the mobile app. After downloading Diablo Immortal on iOS / Android, you’ll be able to start playing immediately even if you don’t have a Battle.net account. A guest account will be generated automatically.

Login to your Battle.net account on the Diablo Immortal title screen . This option will be available after making your first character.

. This option will be available after making your first character. After creating a character, go to the Settings menu -> Account tab -> Select “ Link Battle.net Account “

menu -> tab -> Select “ “ Both methods can be done at any time after character creation.

Next, launch Battle.net on PC and download Diablo Immortal. Your save file information will carry-over and you’ll be able to play exactly where you left off. Swap back to mobile after logging off to continue playing on your smart device.

And that’s it! A relatively painless experience. You’ll need to re-login on Battle.net periodically to keep your information updated. If you would rather not sign-up for Battle.net, you’re free to skip the prompt. Surprisingly helpful from the folks at Activision-Blizzard.

