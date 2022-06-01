Diablo Immortal: How Long Does It Take To Beat?

Diablo Immortal is the official mobile version of Diablo, with all that entails — there’s a Battle Pass, in-game currencies you can purchase with real money, and a hardcore PVP component for clans. But most of us probably just want to experience the story campaign. There is a traditional Diablo story mode, where you and friends can work together to hack-and-slash through spooky environments, fighting hordes of monsters while collecting loot and leveling up. Max level is 60 and if you want to truly experience end-game content, you’ll want to blaze through the game.

We’ve finally got reliable reports of how long it takes to beat Diablo Immortal. During the beta period, Diablo Immortal‘s playtime changed drastically due to constant tweaks — the developers briefly flirted with intense grinding sessions to progress, but those heavy difficulty spikes have been ironed out for release. The main story is a comfortable length now, and the developers promise new acts will drop in the future.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

How Long To Beat The Story Campaign & Reach Max Level

While the main story campaign is currently unfinished, the developers at Blizzard promise new updates to expand the story — all new story locations and new classes will be free updates. The story can be played for free and does not require in-app purchases to progress.

Estimated Time To Beat The Story : 6-8~ hours.

: 6-8~ hours. Estimated Time To Reach Level 60: 16-20~ hours.

These estimates can change dramatically if you’re working with a large team or if you’re spending money on microtransactions.

There are no major roadblocks that can’t be overcome with a little grinding, even if you’re a solo player. Playing solo is viable and free or low-spending players will be able to see all the story content. You won’t need to spend money to power yourself up.

Once you reach Level 60, the end-game content will begin — dungeons, raids, bounties, Elder Rifts, Challenge Rifts, and the Shadow Clan / Immortal Clan PVP system will keep hardcore players swimming in content for a long time. If you’re just interested in the campaign, you can play in a pretty reasonable amount of time. If you’re a hardcore PVP maniac, there’s a lot to keep you busy for weeks or months.

