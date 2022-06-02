As you make your way through Sniper Elite 5, you will face off against many different enemies in many different locations. When you visit the small French town of Desponts-sur-Douve, you will be able to unlock a missable achievement called “Up Close and Personal,” which tasks you with taking down three specific snipers with melee attacks. This guide will show players how to get the Up Close and Personal Achievement in Sniper Elite 5.

Up Close And Personal Achievement Guide In Sniper Elite 5

This achievement can be found in the game’s sixth mission, titled “Libération.” As the name would suggest, the mission tasks you with liberating the small town of Desponts-Sur-Douve that is occupied by the Germans and securing a transport route for the Allies. You can do it in two ways: Either by killing three snipers that are overlooking a bridge found to the west of the level’s map or by defusing the two explosives on the eastern bridge. For this achievement, you will need to deal with the snipers at the western bridge, who are marked on the map below.

Two of the snipers are fairly close to the bridge with one being in the attic of a tavern to the left of the bridge and another found on the third floor of the apartments directly to the right of the bridge. The third and final sniper is found in the belfry of a bombed-out church. Once you know where to find these snipers, all you now need to do is close the distance and take them down with your knife. It is important to note that these kills do not need to be stealth kills and can be melee kills that occur while in combat so if you get spotted on your approach, don’t feel the need to immediately reload a save since you can still unlock the achievement. Once you have killed all three snipers you will unlock the Up Close and Personal Achievement.

More Sniper Elite 5 Guides:

Sniper Elite 5: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Sniper Elite 5: How to Turn Off Axis Invasion | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 1 Starting Locations | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 1 Optional Objectives | Sniper Elite 5: All Collectibles in Mission 1 | Personal Letters, Classified Documents, Hidden Items, Stone Eagles, and Workbench Locations | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 2 Starting Locations | Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete The Mission 2 Optional Objective | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 3 Starting Locations | Sniper Elite 5: How to Destroy Moller’s Shiny New Car | It’ll Buff Right Out Achievement Guide | Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete The Mission 3 Optional Objective