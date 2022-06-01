Salt and Sanctuary: How to Beat the Tree of Men

Souls-likes and metroidvanias are notorious for their tough bosses and Salt and Sanctuary, being a hybrid of both genres, is no exception. Filled with formidable enemies and demanding bosses, the very first 2D souls-like is a real challenge to overcome, especially when it comes to dangerous creatures like the Tree of Men. The horrifying creation is a massive torture mechanism covered in its many victims’ dangling, rotting corpses.

If this big bad is giving you a hard time in Salt and Sanctuary, fear not. Even if he happens to be one of the most challenging bosses in the game, he’s not impossible to beat, and with our handy tricks, you’ll have him down for the count in no time.

How to Defeat the Tree of Men in Salt and Sanctuary

The first thing to watch out for in this fight is the fire traps that pepper both sides of the arena. They fire off in a pattern that can be predicted with enough practice but with your focus on the big man; they can fry you in a hurry. Watch for them to light up because that’s your cue to clear out. Take it slow if you have to, but your first goal will be to attack and destroy all of the flaming bodies hanging from its chains. Once that happens, you’ll initiate the second phase of the fight.

This is the hard part and probably where you’ll rack up most of your deaths. Now his only weak point is his head, and he becomes significantly more aggressive. He has a stomp move that can instantly kill you and an arm thrust that he telegraphs before using. Finally, he has a flame attack that slowly covers half the screen, as if there wasn’t enough fire already. I know it feels like spinning plates at this point, but you’re also going to want to try and remember which platforms are breakable and which are safe.

Keep moving and interrupt your falls by swinging the attack button with proper timing to minimize your damage. Also, if you have any armor or accessories with high fire resistance like the Blacksmith Set, the Phoenix Rondache, or the Impen Crest Ring, those can help give you an edge against the constant barrage of fire. Keep at it, and soon enough, you’ll have one of the toughest bosses in Salt and Sanctuary out of your way for good.