Destiny 2: How To Deal MAX DAMAGE With Star-Eater Scales | Hunter Build Tips

If you’re a PVE player, dealing the maximum damage is your #1 priority as a Hunter — nothing else matter, and when it comes to dishing out insane damage to topple bosses faster, the Star-Eater Scales are the Exotic Legwear you absolutely must get. Combine the scales with the right aspect, and it won’t matter what Exotic weapon you’re wielding. If you want to give yourself the highest possible DPS boost, this is how to do it.

We’re filthy casual Destiny 2 players, and we’re working extra hard to tackle new content like the Duality Dungeon. It doesn’t take much to boost our Hunter damage-dealing skills and crush bosses almost twice as fast by unleashing the Star-Eater Scales special Super over-charge ability. You’ll need to collect a whole lot of orbs to trigger the effect, but when you do it is so worth it. If you think you need to deal even more damage but already have all the Exotic weapons you want, this is how to increase your damage output dramatically.

Super Overcharge DPS Boost | Star-Eater Scales Hunter Build

The Star-Eater Scales are a set of Exotic Leg Armor for Hunters with the Feast of Light perk. This perk causes you to gain increased Super energy from orbs, and any orbs collected after you’re fully charged will overcharge your Super. When casting your super, you’ll heal and deal increased Super damage. At maximum overcharge, you’ll gain an Overshield.

How To Get The Star-Eater Scales : Random drop from Legendary / Master Lost Sectors . Very rare.

: Random drop from . Very rare. Check the Legendary Lost Sector and play through them if the Solo reward is Legs Armor.

The Lost Sector that is dropping Exotic Leg Armor rotates daily, so always check the menu before attempting it. It may require 20+ attempts, but you will eventually get it if you keep working toward your goal. Goodluck!

To deal the most damage with Super, use this combination of Super and Aspect. The aspect increases your total Super damage. Combine that with the Star-Eater Scales, and your super is charging faster and dealing more damage.

Hunter Super : Blade Barrage

: Blade Barrage Aspect: Knock ‘Em Down

The only downside is you’ll need to collect Orbs of Power. Lots of them. Make sure you’re generating as many Orbs of Power as possible, and this little combo will crush bosses. Deal with the minions, collect your orbs, overcharge your Super, and work together to completely decimate Dungeon bosses with very little extra effort. This set of leg armor might not be “meta” anymore, but it is an easy item you can hunt down through solo PVE play, then use to maximum ability in just about any dungeon.