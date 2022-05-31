Apex Legends Mobile: Evo Shield Explained

There are several key elements to staying alive in Apex Legends Mobile. Obviously, understanding the mechanics of the game as a whole is incredibly important, but getting a grasp on some of the individual pieces can improve a player’s ranking drastically. Understanding the shields in Apex is crucial to making it far, but it’s a piece of gear that is often forgotten when in search of flashier loot like weapons and attachments.

Apex‘s shield mechanics don’t work exactly the same as those found in other free-to-play shooters, so newcomers that have been enticed by the ease of access of Apex Mobile might be scratching their heads a little bit about how to use Evo Shields. After all, the game isn’t entirely clear about their uses, but once a player has a good handle on them, they’re pretty straightforward.

Understanding the Evo Shield in Apex Legends Mobile

Evo Shields in Apex block incoming damage from enemies. They’ll tank set amounts of damage until they’re depleted which then makes the player open to being knocked or, depending on the game mode, killed outright. When depleted, they can be recharged using shield cells or batteries which replenish 25 shield points and 100% shield integrity respectively. What sets Evo Shields apart from the shields in other battle royales is the upgrade path players can take with them.

Evo Shields are able to be upgraded by dealing damage to other players. There are five different levels of shields with level 1 shields being the most common taking the least amount of damage and level 5 supporting the players the most. To upgrade them, you’ll need to deal damage to other players. Take a look at the chart below to learn the different amounts required to upgrade shields.

Level 1 Evo Shield (white): 50 dmg blocked, 150 dmg to upgrade.

Level 2 Evo Shield (blue): 75 dmg blocked, 300 dmg to upgrade.

Level 3 Evo Shield (purple): 100 dmg blocked, 750 dmg to upgrade (upgrades to level 5 Evo Shield.)

Level 4 Shield (gold): 100 dmg blocked, cannot upgrade, Syringes and Shield Cells heal for 50 points instead of 25.

Level 5 Evo Shield (red): 125 dmg blocked, cannot upgrade, does not spawn in ground loot (to obtain, Level 3 Evo Shield must be upgraded.)

As noted above, the Level 5 Evo Shield does not spawn on the ground in battle royale and is only available by upgrading a Level 3 Evo Shield. The Level 4 shield cannot be obtained through leveling an Evo shield up and is only found as a loot drop. It doesn’t block as much damage as the Level 5 Evo Shield, but does offer other upgrades in the form of improved healing.

The damage needed to upgrade an Evo Shield can only come from a player that’s on their feet and not knocked to the ground. This means that there’s no solid way of farming Evo Shield damage from downed enemies. To see how much damage is required to be dealt to upgrade a shield, take a look at the bottom of your screen for your “next Evo” level.

If a player picks up a shield from a Death Box or is given one by another player, the Evo level doesn’t change meaning that some shields of the same level might be better than others depending on the amount of damage that the previous wearer dealt to other players. You can check this number easily when looting a shield and taking note of the number presented on its image tag. Comparisons are made quickly by a green upward-facing arrow indicating that it’s closer to being upgraded or a downward-facing red arrow noting that it’s less evolved than your current shield.