30 Best Nintendo Switch Action RPGs You Need To Pick Up

The Nintendo Switch has established itself as a platform that’s home to an insane amount of software spanning a multitude of genres. If you’re looking for Nintendo Switch Action RPGs, then here are 30 of the best games available on the platform.

#30 Fire Emblem Warriors

Fire Emblem Warriors is at the bottom of this list for two main reasons. Firstly, it lacks the charm of Hyrule Warriors, which is to be expected, as the source material is vastly different. Secondly, the game’s story isn’t that interesting. However, the game still manages to be an addictive hack-and-slash romp using characters from the Fire Emblem series, such as Chrom, Ike, and Marth. With Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes out at the end of June, you may want to consider diving into this version before then.

#29 Kingdoms of Amalur Rereckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur launched in 2012 for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 to a polarizing reception, which eventually led to its financial failure. The game failed to break-even, only selling 330,000 copies by March 2012 in the US. That being said, Kingdoms of Amalur Rereckoning was released on other platforms in 2020, with a Nintendo Switch version arriving in March last year. This remaster has brought the game to a new audience, and it looks like most people saw it an a positive light. If you’re interested in a traditional fantasy RPG, then consider giving this one a go.

#28 Titan Quest

Sometimes, it’s nice to play a game set in a historical-inspired world. Titan Quest is an action-RPG set in a pre-Roman times; it allows you to explore Greece, Egypt and other locations. Throughout the game, you defeat randomly generated enemies using hack-and-slash gameplay mechanics. The Nintendo Switch version includes all of its DLC as part of the anniversary edition.

#27 Torchlight II

Torchlight II boasts a variety of randomly generated dungeons where players are tasked with exploring to defeat monsters and acquire loot. This second instalment also features co-operative multiplayer modes, in addition to online PVP.

#25 Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen

Capcom’s high-fantasy series, Dragon’s Dogma, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, so you may want to consider purchasing Dark Arisen on Nintendo Switch. Dark Arisen is an expanded version of the original title, with various improvements that the developers received from players. Overall, it’s a fun action-RPG that is often overlooked.

#24 Portal Knights

In Portal Knights, you can explore a sandbox environment with your friends, where you can fight monsters and build structures. Portal Knights also features a cutesy aesthetic, with the developers citing various JRPG’s as their inspiration.

#23 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is essentially a definitive edition of 2016’s Monster Hunter Generations on Nintendo 3DS. The main concept for this instalment in the franchise is for players to defeat iconic monsters from the series’ long history. Additionally, it also features the same strategic monster-hunting action that fans have become accustomed to.

#22 Transistor

Transistor is an action-RPG that utilises an isometric point-of-view, where you battle enemies in a real-time combat system, in addition to a frozen planning mode that allows you to be more selective. This is similar to Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s ATB system, as you are able to be more strategic during enemy encounters. Transistor also features an interesting story that will keep you motivated throughout the adventure.

#21 Ys Origin

Ys is an obscure JRPG franchise with a strong and passionate fanbase. Ys Origin was originally released in 2006, but a remaster was released for Nintendo Switch in 2020. This instalment is a prequel to the previous nine games in the series, so you might want to play those before diving in here. However, some fans do consider this game to be a decent entry point for those looking to check out the series. The gameplay consists of traditional action-RPG gameplay from a top-down perspective, with some similarities to games such as Diablo.

#20 Crosscode

Crosscode is a top-down action-RPG where you take control of Lea as you explore a fictional MMORPG known as Crossworlds. In a way, the idea is similar to Sword Art Online, just without the dying in real-life part… Overall, the game will allow you to encounter a variety of enemies while you also solve puzzles and interact with other characters to progress the story.

#19 Dying Light

Surprisingly, Dying Light on Nintendo Switch is a solid port of the 2015 Zombie-themed parkour game. Dying Light tells the story of an undercover agent named Kyle Crane who is tasked with infiltrating a quarantine zone in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by the undead. Unlike other games that use zombies as the main threat, traditional weapons are useless, as your main objective is to silently kill enemies or evade them using some crazy parkour skills.

#18 Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft is a household name at this point – everyone knows about it! However, if you’re looking for a Diablo clone using Minecraft visuals, then Minecraft Dungeons is the answer to that specific question. It may lack the difficulty compared to other games in the genre, but that can easily be adjusted thanks to the post-launch updates that added new levels of challenge.

#17 Warframe

Warframe rose to popularity due to its insane amount of required grinding to reach its greatest points, though this is rarely an issue. Warframe’s community is close-knit, as players tend to help one another out and are welcoming to new players. The game launched on Nintendo Switch in 2018 and continues to receive the same updates as other platforms. Again, don’t expect the definitive version, as you need to remember the hardware limitations compared to other platforms.

#16 Hyper Light Drifter

Hyper Light Drifter is a game that harkens back to the SNES era of gaming, with the developers at Heart Machine citing The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past as one of their inspirations for the project. This is evident through its gameplay, as it has a greater focus on exploration through its interesting world.

#15 Bastion

Bastion is a landmark when it comes to the rise of indie games, being one of the early examples during the early 2010’s. The developers at Supergiant Games have crafted a beautifully designed game with a gorgeous art-style, and some addicting gameplay mechanics. If you enjoy a game that simply lets you explore, then Bastion is worth your time.

#14 Tales of Vesperia

The “Tales of” series consists of a variety of beloved JRPG’s that have become classics in their own right, with Tales of Vesperia often being considered to be the fan-favourite. Unlike other JRPG’s at the time, Vesperia uses a Motion Battle System that is similar to the likes of a fighting game. Although future instalments improve on these mechanics, Vesperia is still a must-play action-JRPG.

#13 Persona 5 Strikers

Although most of the Persona series is unavailable on the Switch, Persona 5 Strikers is a great direct sequel to 2017’s Persona 5. However, if you haven’t played Persona 5, you can still enjoy the brilliant hack-and-slash gameplay and hilarious adventures of the Phantom Thieves. Hopefully, we will receive news about a potential port of the main game.

#12 Diablo III Eternal Collection

Everyone is probably familiar with the Diablo series, so we won’t go overboard with information here. Diablo III on Nintendo Switch is a great way to experience one of the most beloved dungeon crawlers of all time, while also including all its previously released DLC. You won’t want to miss this one!

#11 The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds doesn’t hide from its main inspiration – Fallout New Vegas – as the developers at Obsidian Entertainment worked on the beloved post-apocalyptic title. Although the Nintendo Switch version has its performance issues, the game still manages to be the addictive role-playing game that we adored on other platforms.

#10 Borderlands

The Nintendo Switch version of Borderlands (like many other games on this list), is by no means the ideal way to play the iconic-looter shooter. That being said, the hybrid nature of the console allows you to take the experience on the go, and the arcade-like gameplay is perfect for it. Since launch, the Switch version has received a bunch of patches to boost its performance, so now is the perfect time to dive in.

#9 Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise may seem like a step-down from 2018’s Monster Hunter World, but that’s no the case whatsoever. MH Rise stands on its own, as the game adds a plethora of mechanics that makes this entry in the series the most accessible for new players. Veterans can still get a kick out of the monster-slaying romp with the addition of Wirebugs and Switch Skills, thus making Rise one of the most satisfying games on Nintendo Switch.

#8 Hollow Knight

If you’re in the loop when it comes to Nintendo-related meme culture, then you’re probably familiar with the painful wait for Hollow Knight Silksong, the sequel to 2017’s Hollow Knight. However, the original game is still a worthwhile experience for those looking for a Metroid Vania style game set in an interesting bug-themed world. Hollow Knight is a very tough game, especially towards the end, but you should definitely give it a go for its rewarding gameplay.

#7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch is a surprisingly well-made port, though it’s definitely the least optimal way to play the game, especially with the recent launch of Valve’s Steam Deck. However, if you’re looking to become the Switcher, the entirety of The Witcher 3 can be experienced on Nintendo Switch with all its downloadable content.

#6 Dark Souls Remastered

Prepare to Die. Dark Souls is easily one of the most challenging yet satisfying games of all time, and the Nintendo Switch version allows you to experience that on the go. It may not be the definitive way to experience the game by any means, but it still goes down as one of the most important games in recent memory.

#5 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Over the years, Xenoblade Chronicles has been able to develop a cult following, establishing itself as a must-have title for any RPG fan. Everything about the game is absolutely fantastic, especially the musical score and tight action-RPG gameplay. If you have yet to play Xenoblade Chronicles, then the Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch is the best place to start.

#4 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

Not much needs to be said about Skyrim, as everyone is probably familiar with it, especially considering the number of ports released over the years – I’m looking at you, Todd! The Nintendo Switch version of Skyrim retains the addictive exploratory gameplay and excellent world design, while also letting you experience the adventure on the go. If you’re like me, it’s likely that you have bought Skyrim multiple times, and the Nintendo Switch version was something I purchased immediately.

#3 Hades

Hades is an awe-aspiring action-RPG that launched in 2020 and took the world by storm. Unlike other games with rogue-like elements, Hades manages to deliver an elaborate story by making each escape attempt a worthwhile contribution to the game’s ongoing narrative. Combine that with tight controls and satisfying options in combat, then you have one amazing game.

#2: Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Some fans may get irritated over this entry on this list, as the original Xenoblade Chronicles is considered to be the better instalment in the franchise. However, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 manages to deliver an emotional tale, in addition to being inventive with its worldbuilding.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a massive game, clocking in at just over 65 hours according to HowLongToBeat.com. That being said, that time can easily be extended with the absurd amount of content available in the game, such as side quests and grinding for experience points. An expansion named Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna The Golden Country was released in 2018, and serves as a prequel to the amazing story featured in the base game.

#1: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Every once and a while, a game comes along and decides to shake the industry by storm. The Zelda franchise is no stranger to this concept, as the original game, The Legend of Zelda, set the standard for early adventure games when it debuted in 1985. The same could be said for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 1998, which is still considered to be the “best videogame of all time”. In 2017, Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to critical acclaim from both fans and critics.

It reinvented the classic Zelda formula that had been the foundation for nearly twenty years, by allowing players to explore an open-world with near-endless possibilities. For many, it replaced their previous favourite Zelda game, and kicked off the Nintendo Switch in a powerful, unrivalled way. If you have yet to play this masterpiece of a game, then you owe it to yourself to give it a go. With the sequel to Breath of the Wild scheduled for release sometime in 2023, now is the perfect time to dive in.