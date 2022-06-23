Best 11 Xbox One Viking Games To Turn You Into A Jarl

We love a bit of bloodlust in our video games, and there weren’t many who lusted for blood more than the Vikings. The Xbox One played host to several titles starring Vikings, in big and small roles. These are the Top 11 Viking Games on Xbox One

#11 Mount & Blade: Warband

Publisher: Koch Media

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Sep 2016

Once a 2010 PC title, the jump over to the Xbox One mostly suited Mount & Blade: Warband. It doesn’t necessarily gain a lot that is new or notable, but the controller support suits the spawling world that boasts some cool Strategy Role Playing Game elements. It might have a face that only a mother could love, but if you give it a chance, then maybe you’ll find something to love too.

#10 Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Developer: Games Farm

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Mar 2017

Looking for a Viking inspired Diablo-like? Then maybe try Vikings: Wolves Of Midgard on for size. There are certainly a few rougher edges, however it channels your inner-Viking as it builds your bloodlust, enticing you to wipe everything off the map in the most aggressive ways possible The combat is a bit repetitious, but don’t let that scare you off from having a bloody good time.

#9 Northgard

Publisher: Shiro Games

Developer: Shiro Games

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Sep 2019

While Northgard doesn’t layers of complexities that many other RTS’ have at face value, there’s also some incredibly designed scenarios that force players out of the comfort zones to play in ways that they’d rather not – making successes all the sweeter when they come. Northgard does some great things, and while it’s storytelling isn’t too great, it’s more than worth playing for the scenario design alone.

#8 For Honor

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Feb 2014

Ubisoft was certainly shooting for the stars when they first launched For Honor, and if we’re being honest, it was about as good of a game as the Vikings were good at being diplomatic. It was a rough start, but what Ubisoft has done with the game over many years of continued support and collaborations is create a multiplayer combative title that has created a tight-knit community that is longing for more.

#7 Jotun

Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Sep 2016

While Jotun developer Thunder Lotus Games have certainly moved onto bigger things in the year’s since Jotun launched with the very cool MetroidVania Sundered, and the world-adored management sim Spiritfarer, there’s no contesting the fact that Jotun in it’s own right is an excellent title. Boasting a hand-drawn, frame-by-frame art style, Jotun looks and sounds phenomenal, as a boss-battler it’s incredibly sweat-inducing, and the exploration elements, while limited, aren’t too bad either.

#6 Volgarr The Viking

Publisher: Adult Swim Games

Developer: Crazy Viking Studios

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Oct 2014

There’s a difficulty in Volgarr the Viking that instantly draws comparisons to the Capcom classic, Ghosts and Goblins franchise, and for many, that might be too much, but if you can get past that gigantic obstacle you’ll find a playing experience that rewards you in all the right ways. The SFX are on point, the combat design is superb, and the difficulty, while great, is also very fair, making Volgarr a throwback title worth throwing on.

#5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: Nov 2020

While so many aspects of the Assassin’s Creed franchise have improved with each new entry, Valhalla, more than any Assassin’s Creed entry to date, suffers from content bloat. Again, it’s excellent stuff, but you can have too much of a good thing, and for as brilliant as Valhalla is, you might grow weary of it. The world is teaming with life, the combat is the best it’s been, it looks and sounds beautiful, and it’s hard to get enough of… until you do.

#4 The Banner Saga

Publisher: Versus Evil

Developer: Stoic Studio

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Jan 2016

The Banner Saga is nothing short of independently developed excellence. From the mind-blowing Austin Wintory developed score, to the moving plot, and deep tactical role-playing systems, The Banner Saga is a game that cannot be missed, and the cherry on top? There’s two equally excellent sequels to get into once you’re done!

#3 Civilization VI

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Firaxis Games

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: Oct 2016

Look, we’re stretching it a little with Civilization VI being on the list, but Vikings are in it so it counts damnit! Civ VI is the pinnacle of the franchise, and offers so many incredible combinations and permutations to every decision you make. The level of agency that you have over the way the world is shaped, is unmatched by other titles in the genre, and it’s only getting better with every update and piece of DLC.

#2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: Nov 2011

What can be said about Skyrim at this point that has been shouted (geddit?) to the world time and time again for the last *nearly* 11 years. The world that Todd Howard and co. crafted still blows minds today, and when combined with the creative genius that the community shares, has gone on to become a an industry force like few games we’ve ever seen. It’s so beloved that for some, Skyrim has become a livestyle choice.

#1 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja theory

Platform: Xbox One

Release Date: April, 2018

It’s not hard to see why Microsoft scooped up Hellblade developer Ninja Theory when the opportunity presented itself. When Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice first launched on the PS4 it was a marvel, and proof positive that studios with independent or AA budgets can still create titles that stick it to the AAA heavy weights. Incredible sound design, wonderful acting, engaging combat, and a world that leaves you speechless, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice ticks every box imaginable