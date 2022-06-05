As you make your way through the missions of Sniper Elite 5, you can come across several other Starting Locations that allow you to begin a given mission from a different angle. These are known as Starting Locations, and you will need to find them in order to use these other Starting Locations in new playthroughs of a mission. This guide will show players where to find all of the starting locations that can be found in Mission 4: War Factory in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 4 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 3 starting locations that you can unlock in Mission 4 of Sniper Elite 5. With you getting one of these Starting Locations upon playing the mission for the first time, there are two starting locations that you can find in and around this facility. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.

Starting Location #1: Resistance Safehouse

The first starting location you have access to in Chapter 3 is the Resistance Safehouse. This is the default entrance that you will use on your first playthrough of the mission and places you at a Resistance safehouse overlooking the War Factory. You can get a unique piece of equipment known as the Rat Bomb here and get an overview of the part of the level you are entering before ziplining in.

Starting Location #2: Scrapyard Overlook

The first of the two other Starting Locations is known as Scrapyard Overlook and it is found to the point all the way to the north of the map. This area that is north of the level’s facilities is a scrapyard filled with discarded metal and parts. In the northern part of this area is a small campsite with a bonfire. Interact with the bonfire to light it and unlock the Starting Location.

Starting Location #3: Trainyard Office

The third and last Starting Location is found on the railroad that is on the west side of the facility. Follow these tracks towards the south until you reach the area on the map shown above. You will find a locked door that you can open with either a bolt cutter or by picking the lock. Once the door is open, you will have the room as a new Starting Location.

