Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete The Mission 3 Optional Objective

While each mission in Sniper Elite 5 comes with the main objective to complete, each one also comes with several Optional Objectives. These side missions can provide you with rewards and are tied to the “No Stone Unturned” achievement, which you complete upon completing all of them. This guide will show players how to complete the optional objective for Mission 3: Spy Academy in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 3 Optional Objectives In Sniper Elite 5

There is 1 Optional Objective that can be found in Mission 3, which gives you an assassination target found in a training area of the Spy Academy. The Germans are training a number of spies in infiltrating Allied ranks. To slow down their process, you are tasked with taking out the instructor. The group of trainees can be found on the second level of the Academy, shown below.

Once you are inside, your task is fairly simple: kill the instructor. He is the officer that is walking between several displays that take after locations like a diner and a bar. Kill him to complete the mission. You can set up a mind in the center of the room between the three Jagers and the infantry soldiers on the other side of the room, killing the instructor as he walks between them. You can also hide behind the nearby box and kill the instructor as he walks between the groups yourself, which can be followed up by hiding the body in the nearby box. However you go about getting the kill, you will complete the Optional Objective of Mission 3 once the Instructor is dead.

