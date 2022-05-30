Salt and Sanctuary: Where to Find the Drowned Locket

Like many souls-likes, Salt and Sacrifice is filled with items to discover and utilize for success. One such item is the Drowned Locket.

Soulsborne and souls-like games are notoriously filled with secrets to find and exploit for your success. A hidden item that can max out your weapon’s potential or unlock a new spell can make all the difference in the world for battling formidable foes and epic bosses. One such item in Salt and Sanctuary is the Drowned Locket.

The Drowned Locket allows players to upgrade Kraeken weapons, meaning if that’s your preferred weapon type, you’re going to want as many of these as possible. If you’re looking for some, fear not, for we’ll break down where you can find each and every one of them in Salt and Sanctuary.

Where to Find Drowned Lockets in Salt and Sanctuary

One of the easiest ways to get access to Drowned Lockets is to join the Order of the Betrayer covenant. Once you’ve raised your devotion to the Order to 5, you can simply purchase a Drowned Locket for 7500 salt. However, if you’d rather save your salt for leveling up or buying other gear, there are alternative ways to secure a Drowned Locket.

Right before you reach The Blackest Vault in the Siam Lake area, you’ll encounter an NPC and a treasure chest. Open the chest for a breathtaking three Drowned Lockets. You can also find a highly valued trio of Drowned Lockets in Salt and Sanctuary in the Crypt of the Dead Gods. Drop down to a ledge below and to the right of the sanctuary in that area for this great find.

Lastly, you can also mine Drowned Lockets from the following enemies in Salt and Sanctuary: Gaoler, Primitive Bones, Pale Witch, Leitch, Saltless, and Drowned Porcelain. As you can see, there are many ways to track down this highly valuable item, so just choose whichever one suits you best from where you are in the game, and you should have no trouble getting your hands on a Drowned Locket or three.