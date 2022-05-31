Little Witch In The Woods Full Walkthrough | Early Access Guide

Little Witch In The Woods is still in Early Access, but that doesn’t mean we can’t walk you through what’s available now. In this playable preview, you’ll explore a forest, unlocking pathways and crafting potions to complete quests. The first half of Wisteria Village is available to repair, and you’ll slowly invite back more people to restore the town to its former glory. The trickiest part of this adventure is crafting the potions / candies you need to progress — and we’ve got guides for finishing each section of the story.

Welcome to the complete walkthrough of Little Witch in The Woods. From this launch page, you’ll find links to each section — in order — with bonus activities and tips found at the top. Whether you’re a beginner or you’re looking to collect all the rare Ritoring’s Gifts, we’ve got you covered.

Little Witch In The Woods | General Guides

Before getting into the main guides, here’s a few general use guides to get you started — or to revisit after completing the story.

Little Witch In The Woods | Walkthrough

The full walkthrough. From leaving the train to completing the fountain, this is everything you need to do to complete the story.

And that’s everything for Little Witch In The Woods so far. We’ll update our guides as new content drops in the future. There’s an entire new section of village waiting on the other side of the bridge. New regions, potions, and creatures to harvest. The future is bright for apprentice witches everywhere.