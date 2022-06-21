20 Best Xbox Series X/S RPG Shooter Games of All Time

Two of the most popular genres in gaming are RPGs and FPS. And what happens when you combine them? You get some great games, where your actions have an impact but you can still blow up your enemies’ faces. Here is a list of the 20 best RPG shooter games available on Xbox Series X/S.

#20 Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is the unfamous multiplayer version of Fallout. But despite a rocky start, Bethesda released various updates to Fallout 76, finally making it worthy of your time.

Just like the previous entries in the Fallout series, Fallout 76 is set in a post-apocalyptic future. This game is a prequel to the other installments, taking place 25 years after a nuclear war wiped out most of Earth. Fallout 76 keeps the RPG and shooter mechanics that made Fallout popular, adds a bigger open-world to explore, and introduces a much-anticipated multiplayer feature.

#19 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

In the original The Divison game, a terrorist spread a genetically engineered smallpox strain called Green Poison that became pandemic and caused chaos across the globe. The US government activated the Strategic Homeland Division, also known as The Division, to preserve order and prevent social collapse.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is set seven months after these events. You play as an agent from The Division who needs to help the White House against a gang’s attack. Most of the government is down, local mobs rule the streets of Washington D.C., and you have to find a way to free the city.

#18 Elex 2

Elex 2 is an open-world RPG set in the post-apocalyptic world of Magalan. On top of freely exploring this world with your jetpack, you will have to protect the planet against the dangerous powers of dark Elex.

This sequel to Elex is set several years after the events of the original game. Jax, the main character, has to convince the various factions of Magalan to unite against their common threat. But of course, as this is a list of the best Xbox Series X/S RPG shooter games, you will also have various opportunities to shoot at enemies and improve your character along the way.

#17 Rage 2

Rage 2 is a fast-paced FPS set in a post-apocalyptic world. The world was hit by an asteroid, wiping most of humanity. Dangerous mutants and bandits are now roaming the lands, and your goal is to survive in this new world.

The main character, Walker, has a plethora of weapons to kill their enemies. The Overdrive mode makes the gameplay more aggressive, increasing the damage of weapons and the health of Walker. You can also increase your combat efficiency by unlocking special powers and ability boosts.

#16 Prey

In Prey, the space race didn’t exactly go as planned. The Soviet Union met an alien species and teamed up with the United States to capture them. Without telling the general public, of course. They built a space station to keep these aliens locked up so they could study them. Years go by, and humanity looks for ways to use the aliens’ abilities to create superhumans.

The game is set in 2032, almost 50 years after these events. The main character, Morgan Yu, is aboard this research station. The aliens broke free and are on a killing rampage. Your goal is to find other survivors and contain the alien threat.

#15 Warframe

Just like other games on this list, Warframe is a shooter RPG set in space. But instead of playing as a human tasked with saving the last shelter of humanity, you play as an alien. You are a Tenno, an ancient warrior waking up far into Earth’s future, as a war in the planetary system is raging.

To fight this galactic war, the Tenno use Warframes, biomechanical combat units with improved abilities. As you control a Warframe, your goal is to improve it to ultimately win the war. Warframe supports cross-play and cross-save, including on mobile. The game is geared towards online play, so you can team up with friends to slaughter some aliens across all platforms.

#14 Remnant From the Ashes

An ancient evil from another dimension turned the world into chaos. As one of the only human survivors, your mission is to kill the invaders and rebuild humanity’s home.

Remnant From the Ashes mixes elements of third-person shooters with survival games and RPGs. On top of killing every creature in sight, you need to scavenge and upgrade your equipment along the way. You can also team up with two other players to face the hardest enemies of Remnant From the Ashes together – or die trying. The game is tough, so don’t expect to survive this adventure on your first try.

#13 Ghost Recon Wildlands

In Ghost Recon Wildlands, you play as a member of a US elite task force. With up to 3 other players, your task is to take down a cartel that wants to turn Bolivia into the biggest narco-state in history.

Ghost Recon Wildlands turns Bolivia into a vast open-world filled with dangerous thugs. You can explore the map on land, air, and sea, with over 60 different vehicles. And of course, since this list is about RPG shooter games, you will have to use a large variety of firearms to free Bolivia from the drug cartel running the country.

#12 The Ascent

The Ascent takes place in a futuristic dystopian world, where everybody leaves peacefully in a big city under the rule of a powerful megacorporation called The Ascent Group. But the company suddenly collapses, leaving the city as a free-for-all nightmare where everybody is fighting against each other for control.

You play as a worker enslaved by The Ascent Group, that is now without an employer. As you now have nothing else to do, your goal is to stop the civil war, prevent the bad guys from taking over the city, and find out what happened to the megacorporation.

#11 Far Cry 5

Far Cry is one of the most popular action-adventure FPS series. The fifth installment in the series revolves around a doomsday cult in the US and its charismatic leader, Joseph Seed. You play as a junior deputy sheriff whose mission is to free the region from the despotic rule of the guru.

Far Cry 5 focuses on exploration and combat. On top of fighting against cult members and other dangerous humans, you will have to face the wildlife of this fictional region of Montana. The game features a branching storyline and various side quests, so you will have plenty to do before taking down Joseph Seed.

#10 Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is the last installment in the Metro trilogy, based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s novels. Earth has been destroyed by a nuclear war, only leaving devastated wastelands. Artyom, the main character leaves the Moscow Metro to travel through Russia aboard a locomotive called the Aurora.

Of course, traveling through a post-apocalyptic version of Russia is not a relaxing trip. This journey will take an entire year, with seasons modifying the environment. Artyom will have to face various enemies, from mutated creatures to hostiles humans. Metro Exodus is an RPG shooter with survival horror and stealth elements.

#9 Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is the latest main entry in the Borderlands series, the popular RPG shooter games from 2K. Just like the previous installments in the series, Borderlands 3 is set on the planet of Pandora, an arid place filled with crazed bandits and pillaged by several corporations wanting to scavenge its natural resources. But the game doesn’t stop on this planet and offers to explore more of the galaxy.

As in the previous games, you play as a Vault Hunter. You can choose one of the four available classes and unlock skill points to customize your character. On top of these RPG mechanics, Borderlands 3 is an FPS with various futuristic weapons.

#8 Control

Unlike other games in this list, there is no vast open world to explore in Control. Instead, the game is set in a large building housing the Federal Bureau of Control, a clandestine U.S. government agency that studies paranormal events. You play Jesse Faden, the Bureau’s new Director, who also got superhuman powers.

Of course, the goal of Control is not to roam around the building and fill out some paperwork. Soon, things go south and paranormal entities invade the Federal Bureau of Control. You are the only one who can stop it and save everyone.

#7 Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 leaves the United States setting of Far Cry 5 and heads to the Caribbean. The game takes place on the fictional island of Yara, in the Gulf of Mexico. This paradisiac island is ruled by a dictator, El Presidente Antón Castillo, who is raising his son to follow his rule.

You play as a guerrilla fighter who wants to take down the dictatorship and bring peace to Yara. Of course, there will be plenty of enemies to shoot down before you can reach Castillo. You will have to explore the entire island, from the urban areas to remote jungles. Far Cry is a staple when it comes to RPG shooter games, and Far Cry 6 is the latest entry in the series to date.

#6 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off in the Borderlands series. Instead of following a bunch of bandits on the planet of Pandora, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set on a fictional tabletop RPG inspired by Dungeon & Dragons.

Tiny Tina, the teenager fan of explosives we met in Borderlands 2, is the dungeon master of this game. You play as one of the players taking part in her crazy campaign where an evil Dragon Lord threatens the reign of Butt Stalion, a shining unicorn. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is filled with the humor that made Borderlands popular and adds more depth to a lovable secondary character. Gameplay-wise, it relies on RPG mechanics as most tabletop games, with FPS fights to complete the various missions.

#5 Deus EX Mankind Divided

Deus EX Mankind Divided is the fourth installment in the Deus EX series. The series is set in the near future, where the world is divided between normal humans and augmented ones who received artificial organs. Part of some normal humans are morally opposed to these enhancements, while others are too poor to afford them. It created a fracture within these two factions, leading to the segregation of augmented humans into ghettos.

Deus EX Mankind Divided follows Adam Jensen, a cybernetic-enhanced agent working to expose the Illuminati behind this mechanical apartheid. The game mixes elements of RPG, shooter, and stealth games.

#4 BioShock: The Collection

BioShock: The Collection is a remastered collection of the three BioShock games. The first two games both take place in the 1960s, in the underwater city of Rapture. BioShock Infinite takes place in 1912, aboard the floating city of Columbia. BioShock is an iconic RPG shooter series, and BioShock: The Collection is a great way to (re)discover these games.

This collection brings several enhancements to the trilogy. The games have better graphics, with new textures and support for 1080p resolution and 60fps. The collection keeps the same story as the original games, including all single-player DLC content. However, it does not feature the multiplayer mode of BioShock 2.

#3 The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is set in 2355. Humanity is led by megacorporations that colonized space and began terraforming alien planets. You play as a character that just woke up in this new world, in the midst of a conspiracy threatening the destroy one of humanity’s colonies.

This single-player RPG shooter lets you make your own decision throughout the game. Your choices will impact the story and lead to a unique ending scenario. And as no real hero is without flaws, the game will detect how you play to find your weaknesses to give you new perks and debuffs according to your gameplay.

#2 Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is the last solo installment in the Fallout series to date. After a nuclear bomb destroyed life as we know it on Earth, a few humans survived by hiding inside vaults. 210 years after this nuclear holocaust, you wake up as one of these survivors and discover a post-apocalyptic version of Boston.

For the first time in the Fallout series, the main character of the game is fully voice acted. It increases the realism and immersion in the game, especially since you have to make decisions throughout the game. And it doesn’t take away the pleasure of killing a Radroach or getting smashed by a Deathclaw.

#1 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

When it comes to RPG shooters set in space, there is one video game series that immediately come to mind: Mass Effect. The adventures of Commander Shepard began in 2007 with the original Mass Effect, and a new installment in the series is currently in the works.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a compilation of the original trilogy of Mass Effect. All three games received graphical and technical improvements, as well as gameplay adjustments. Mass Effect Legendary Edition features the single-player campaigns of the trilogy and most of the DLCs released for the games.

Bonus – Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular RPG shooters available on Xbox Series X/S. In this game, you play as a Guardian, one of the defenders of the last human city in a solar system attacked by alien forces. But luckily, you are not the only one who wants to defend humanity.

Unlike other games on this list, Destiny 2 can only be played online. The social aspect of the game is primordial, as Destiny 2 is as much of an FPS as it is an MMO. The game features various activities, from PvE raids and dungeons to PvP battles.