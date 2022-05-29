Salt and Sacrifice: Tips for Leveling Up

Leveling up in souls-likes is essential for finding success. With that in mind, here are some tips for leveling up in Salt and Sacrifice.

One of the first questions players are going to be asking themselves when they start a new souls-like is how to level up. Leveling up in Salt and Sacrifice doesn’t just make players faster or stronger either; it also enables access to better weapons and equipment. With a ton of tough bosses blocking your path in the game, figuring out how to level up is one of the most critical bits of information in Salt and Sacrifice, which is why we’re breaking down how it all works here.

Tips for Leveling Up in Salt and Sacrifice

The first thing you’ll have to do to level up is dying. Whether you kill the first boss or succumb to your wounds, you’ll end up in Pardoner’s Vale either way. From there, you’re going to need to unlock the Mirrorstone and travel to the first area, Ashbourne Village, to fight some enemies. Whether you kill some random foes or go straight for a Named Mage, soon you’ll have enough salt to level up for the first time.

Once you do, head back to Pardoner’s Vale using one of the obelisks. From there, head to the left until you see two sets of stairs leading up to a small cliff’s edge. There you’ll find a statue that you can use to level up, but that’s not the important part. Like Final Fantasy X, Salt and Sacrifice allows you to decide how you level up with each increase.

After leveling up, select Tree of Skill from the menu to spend your Black Starstone on vitality, strength, endurance, or any number of other options. You’ll also gain the occasional Gray Starstone, which allows you to undo a skill point and swap it out for something else. You can also get Black Starstones from killing exceptionally strong mini-bosses, which is an effective way to get a leg up on your enemies.

If you’re looking to level up quickly, you’ll be happy to know that Named Mages respawn all the time, meaning you can just keep killing the same bosses you’ve already fought for piles and piles of salt. This will be the most efficient way to level up early but be careful as these randomized enemies often don’t fight fair. A shot from one off-screen can send you plummeting to your death in mid-jump or knock you into a trap or enemy.

Still, keep hunting Named Mages and slaying their minions, and you’ll be leveled up for your next boss encounter in no time. Happy hunting, Marked Inquisitor!