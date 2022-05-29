Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 3 Starting Locations

As you make your way through the missions of Sniper Elite 5, you can come across several other Starting Locations that allow you to begin a given mission from a different angle. These are known as Starting Locations, and you will need to find them in order to use these other Starting Locations in new playthroughs of a mission. This guide will show players where to find all of the starting locations that can be found in Mission 3: Spy Academy in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 2 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 3 starting locations that you can unlock in Mission 2 of Sniper Elite 5. With you getting one of these Starting Locations upon playing the mission for the first time, there are two starting locations that you can find in and around the Chateau. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.

Starting Location #1: Beaumont Marshland

The first starting location you have access to in Chapter 3 is the Beaumont Marshland. This is the default entrance that you will use on your first playthrough of the mission and places you far away from the Spy Academy, meaning that you will need to get across a beach and a bridge to begin your infiltration of the area.

Starting Location #2: Town Hall

The two other Starting Locations are found at the far east and the far west parts of the level. This first location, known as the Town Hall, is found to the east. Head to the location marked on the left of the map shown above and make your way through the small town at the base of the academy. Tucked in a hole behind a wall you will be able to find a steel door that leads to the beach. Interacting with the door unlocks this Starting location.

Starting Location #3: Smugglers Landing

On the other side of the map near the area where you find the cars of the German commanders that are your targets in the mission, you can once again find a steel door, this time leading down to a dock. Interacting with this door will allow you to use this entrance on a subsequent playthrough of mission 3.

